Wake Up With BWW 2/5: PLAZA SUITE Begins Pre-Broadway Run in Boston and More!

Plaza Suite begins its pre-Broadway run in Boston tonight! Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker will return to Broadway in Plaza Suite. Prior to going to New York, Broderick and Parker will travel with the production to Boston for a strictly limited 22-performance pre-Broadway engagement at the Emerson Colonial Theatre, which begins tonight, February 5!

The Prince of Egypt begins performances in London tonight! The show will have an official opening night on 25 February, and will run until 12 September.

Earlier this week, a memorial event was held for Jerry Herman. Bernadette Peters, Sutton Foster, Kristin Chenoweth, Betty Buckley, Jeremy Jordan, Tyne Daly, and many more made appearances and performed at the event.

1) BWW TV: Watch Sutton Foster, Bernadette Peters, Betty Buckley & More Tribute Jerry Herman!

by BroadwayWorld TV

Michael Feinstein produced a memorial event at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre, featuring performances by: Feinstein ('I Won't Send Roses'), Kristin Chenoweth ('If He Walked Into My Life'), Sutton Foster ('I Don't Want to Know'), Kelli O'Hara ('Before the Parade Passes By'), Leslie Uggams ('I Am What I Am'), Bernadette Peters ('Time Heals Everything'), Betty Buckley ('Hello, Dolly!'), Klea Blackhurst and Tyne Daly ('Bosom Buddies'), John Bolton ('It Takes a Woman'), Lorna Luft ('Gooch's Song'), Ron Raines ('Mame'), Jason Graae ('You I Like'), Marilyn Maye ('It's Today'), Jeremy Jordan ('It Only Takes a Moment'), Lee Roy Reams ('The Best of Times'), and Debbie Gravitte ('Wherever He Ain't'), with Alice Borden, Jane Dorian, and Harvey Fierstein, and special video tributes from Angela Lansbury and Paul McCartney. Marc Bruni directed the event with Larry Blank serving as music director, and Don Pippin (guest conductor).. (more...)

2) VIDEO: Jordan Fisher Channels RISKY BUSINESS in New Domino's Commercial

by Stage Tube

Broadway's newest Evan Hansen, Jordan Fisher, is the star of Domino's newest commercial. In the ad, Fisher recreates the iconic scene from Risky Business, the 1983 film starring Tom Cruise.. (more...)

3) Photo Coverage: Broadway Unites to Honor the Late, Great Jerry Herman

As BroadwayWorld reported last month, Tony Award winning composer and lyricist Jerry Herman passed away at 88 years old. Just yesterday, Broadway united to remember the legend. Michael Feinstein produced a memorial event at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre, featuring performances by: Kristin Chenoweth, Harvey Fierstein, Sutton Foster, Kelli O'Hara, Bernadette Peters, Betty Buckley, Klea Blackhurst, Alice Borden, Jane Dorian, Lewis Stadlen, Lorna Luft, Ron Raines, Jason Graae, Marilyn Maye, Jeremy Jordan, Don Pippin, Lee Roy Reams, and Debbie Gravitte, with special video tributes from Angela Lansbury and Paul McCartney. Marc Bruni directed the event with Larry Blank serving as music director.. (more...)

4) Fee-Free February! Get COMPANY Tickets from $59 from TodayTix

Fee-free February is something new we're trying out. What is it? Great question. All month long, we'll be bringing you no-fee tickets to Broadway faves. Each time we let you know about a no-fee show, the tix will be limited a?' so make sure you buy them quickly.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

Plaza Suite begins its pre-Broadway run in Boston tonight!

Two-time Tony Award® winner Matthew Broderick and two-time Emmy Award® winner Sarah Jessica Parker will return to Broadway in the first-ever New York revival of Neil Simon's classic comedy about marriage, Plaza Suite, in a production by Tony Award winner John Benjamin Hickey.

Prior to going to New York, Broderick and Parker will travel with the production to Boston for a strictly limited 22-performance pre-Broadway engagement at the Emerson Colonial Theatre. Plaza Suite will then play a strictly limited 17-week Broadway engagement at Hudson Theatre (141 West 44th Street), with previews beginning March 13, 2020 and an official opening night set for April 13, 2020.

The Prince of Egypt officially opens in London tonight!

THE PRINCE OF EGYPT is currently in rehearsals. The show opens at the Dominion Theatre on 5 February, with an official opening night on 25 February, and will run until 12 September.

THE PRINCE OF EGYPT is a new musical with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, a book by Philip LaZebnik and is directed by Scott Schwartz. The show features 10 new songs and 5 of the acclaimed songs from the DreamWorks Animation film, including the Academy Award®-winning When You Believe. The Prince of Egypt stars Luke Brady as Moses, Liam Tamne as Ramses, Christine Allado as Tzipporah, Alexia Khadime as Miriam with Joe Dixon as Seti, Debbie Kurup as Queen Tuya, Gary Wilmot as Jethro, Adam Pearce as Hotep, Tanisha Spring as Nefertari, Silas Wyatt-Barke as Aaron and Mercedesz Csampai as Yocheved.

What we're watching: Billy Porter Delivers the LGBTQ State of the Union

Billy Porter delivers the LGBTQ State of the Union, reflecting on the past year and looking to the year ahead for the LGBTQ+ community.

Billy Porter is a Tony, Emmy, and Grammy Award-winning singer, composer, actor, playwright and director from Pittsburgh, PA. He currently stars Pray Tell on the FX television series Pose.

He originated the role of 'Lola' in the Broadway hit Kinky Boots, which won him 2013 Tony, Grammy, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards. Other theatre: Shuffle Along, Miss Saigon, Five Guys..., Grease, Smokey Joe's..., Dreamgirls, Angels in America,The Merchant of Venice, Radiant Baby, Birdie Blue, Songs for a New World, Ghetto Superstar (one-man show),Topdog/Underdog, King Lear.

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Darren Criss, who turns 32 today!

Darren Criss is an American actor, singer and songwriter. One of the founding members and co-owners of StarKid Productions, a musical theater company based in Chicago, Criss first garnered attention playing the lead role of Harry Potter in, and writing most of the music and lyrics for, StarKid's musical production of A Very Potter Musical. The theater troupe made Billboard history when their original album, Me and My Dick, became the first charting student-produced musical recording, debuting at number eleven on the Top Cast Albums chart in 2010.

Criss has also starred on Broadway in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying and Hedwig and the Angry Inch. He will appear in the upcoming Broadway production of American Buffalo.

In 2015, Criss co-founded Elsie Fest which is touted as "New York City's first outdoor music festival celebrating tunes from the stage and screen."

Criss is best known for his portrayal of Blaine Anderson on the Fox musical comedy-drama series Glee. In March 2017, Criss debuted his indie pop band Computer Games along with his brother Chuck Criss. Their first album, Lost Boys Life EP features 4 songs written by the duo. In December 2017, Criss released a 5-track solo EP titled Homework.

In addition to his music endeavors, Criss stars in Ryan Murphy's American Crime Story, The Assassination of Gianni Versace. His performance as serial killer Andrew Cunanan received acclaim from critics, as well as award attention. Other feature credits include the feature film comedy Girl Most Likely, American Horror Story, Web Therapy, and Eastwick.

