Click Here for More Articles on TodayTix
Fee-Free February! Get COMPANY Tickets from $59 from TodayTix
For a limited time - get no-fee tix to Broadway's best.
Fee-free February is something new we're trying out. What is it? Great question. All month long, we'll be bringing you no-fee tickets to Broadway faves. Each time we let you know about a no-fee show, the tix will be limited - so make sure you buy them quickly.
To kickoff Fee-free February, we're going to the best party in town and spending some time with Patti LuPone (two Tony Awards, an icon), Katrina Lenk (Tony winner for "The Band's Visit"), and more. Get no-fee tickets from $59 to "Company," for a limited time and only on TodayTix.
Get No-Fee Tickets from TodayTix HERE!
MEAN GIRLS from $59
MRS. DOUBTFIRE from $79
THE BOOK OF MORMON (See Your Seats) from $69
WEST SIDE STORY from $39
THE INHERITANCE from $39
WICKED from $79
BEETLEJUICE from $59
JAGGED LITTLE PILL from $49
COME FROM AWAY from $49
DEAR EVAN HANSEN from $89
CHICAGO from $50
ROCK OF AGES from $35
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Glee's Dot-Marie Jones Joins the Cast of ROCK OF AGES at New World Stages as the First Woman to Play Dennis Dupree
Producer Michael Cohl/S2BN Entertainment, in association with Barry Habib, Scott Prisand/Seth Fass, Tony Smith, and Randi Zuckerberg/Mara Burros-Sandl... (read more)
Breaking: Brady Dalton Richards, James Romney, Paul Thornley & More Will Join HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD on Broadway
Producers Sonia Friedman and Colin Callender have just announced the third Broadway cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child who will start performan... (read more)
From Stage to Screen: Elton John Gets Another Chance at Oscars Gold
Throughout his incredible career, Elton John has earned five Grammy Awards, five Brit Awards, two Golden Globe Awards, a Tony Award, a Disney Legends ... (read more)
Photo Flash: Jordan Fisher and Friends Celebrate Opening Night in DEAR EVAN HANSEN
Just yesterday, the cast of Dear Evan Hansen celebrated Jordan Fisher's official opening night with a celebratory curtain call and after party at Sard... (read more)
Steven Sater Tweets Updates on SPRING AWAKENING Movie and ALICE BY HEART Revival
Tonight on social media, writer Steven Sater fielded some questions on his various projects, including a revival of Alice by Heart and an update on th... (read more)
Frances Ya-Chu Cowhig, Aleshea Harris and More Announced as 2020 Finalists for The Susan Smith Blackburn Prize
The Susan Smith Blackburn Prize has announced 10 Finalists for its prestigious playwriting award, the oldest and largest prize awarded to women playwr... (read more)
Producer Michael Cohl/S2BN Entertainment, in association with Barry Habib, Scott Prisand/Seth Fass, Tony Smith, and Randi Zuckerberg/Mara Burros-Sandl... (read more)
Breaking: Brady Dalton Richards, James Romney, Paul Thornley & More Will Join HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD on Broadway
Producers Sonia Friedman and Colin Callender have just announced the third Broadway cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child who will start performan... (read more)
From Stage to Screen: Elton John Gets Another Chance at Oscars Gold
Throughout his incredible career, Elton John has earned five Grammy Awards, five Brit Awards, two Golden Globe Awards, a Tony Award, a Disney Legends ... (read more)
Photo Flash: Jordan Fisher and Friends Celebrate Opening Night in DEAR EVAN HANSEN
Just yesterday, the cast of Dear Evan Hansen celebrated Jordan Fisher's official opening night with a celebratory curtain call and after party at Sard... (read more)
Steven Sater Tweets Updates on SPRING AWAKENING Movie and ALICE BY HEART Revival
Tonight on social media, writer Steven Sater fielded some questions on his various projects, including a revival of Alice by Heart and an update on th... (read more)
Frances Ya-Chu Cowhig, Aleshea Harris and More Announced as 2020 Finalists for The Susan Smith Blackburn Prize
The Susan Smith Blackburn Prize has announced 10 Finalists for its prestigious playwriting award, the oldest and largest prize awarded to women playwr... (read more)