VIDEO: Jordan Fisher Channels RISKY BUSINESS in New Domino's Commercial

Broadway's newest Evan Hansen, Jordan Fisher, is the star of Domino's newest commercial. In the ad, Fisher recreates the iconic scene from Risky Business, the 1983 film starring Tom Cruise.

Recording artist and actor Jordan Fisher returned to Broadway, joining the cast of the Tony Award- winning musical Dear Evan Hansen, playing the title role for a limited 16-week engagement, on Tuesday, January 28. Fisher succeeds Andrew Barth Feldman, who played his final performance on Sunday, January 26.

No stranger to theatre, Fisher made his Broadway debut in 2016 as 'John Laurens/Philip Hamilton' in Hamilton, and starred as 'Mark Cohen' in Fox's RENT: Live (directed by Dear Evan Hansen's Michael Greif). He also starred on the popular Disney program "Liv and Maddie" and won the 25th Season of ABC's "Dancing with the Stars." He will next star in Netflix's anticipated sequel to "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" alongside Noah Centineo and Lana Condor.





