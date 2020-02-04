Follow BroadwayWorld on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Tumblr
BroadwayWorld Launches Its 'Which SIX Queen Are You' Instagram Filter!
Divorced, beheaded, live on Instagram! Today BroadwayWorld is pleased to announce we've created an Instagram Story filter centered around the upcoming Broadway musical Six! Head over to our Instagram to try out the filter for yourself and find out which of the show's queens you are! Will it be Anne Boleyn? Katherine Howard? Anna of Cleves?
Follow BroadwayWorld on Instagram here, and head over to the filters tab to try it out for yourself! Just tap the screen and see which queen it lands on!
