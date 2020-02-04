Photo Coverage: Broadway Unites to Honor the Late, Great Jerry Herman
As BroadwayWorld reported last month, Tony Award winning composer and lyricist Jerry Herman passed away at 88 years old. Just yesterday, Broadway united to remember the legend. Michael Feinstein produced a memorial event at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre, featuring performances by: Kristin Chenoweth, Harvey Fierstein, Sutton Foster, Kelli O'Hara, Bernadette Peters, Betty Buckley, Klea Blackhurst, Alice Borden, Jane Dorian, Lewis Stadlen, Lorna Luft, Ron Raines, Jason Graae, Marilyn Maye, Jeremy Jordan, Don Pippin, Lee Roy Reams, and Debbie Gravitte, with special video tributes from Angela Lansbury and Paul McCartney. Marc Bruni directed the event with Larry Blank serving as music director.
Herman is known for his work on Broadway classics such as Hello, Dolly!, Mame, La Cage Aux Folles, Dear World, Mack & Mabel, The Grand Tour, Milk & Honey and many more. He has been nominated for five Tony Awards, and won twice, for Hello, Dolly! and La Cage Aux Folles. He received a Lifetime Achievement Tony Award in 2009, and a Kennedy Center Honors in 2010.
Herman is the only composer/lyricist to have had 3 original productions open on Broadway at the same time from February to May 1969. He was the first (of two) composers/lyricists to have three musicals run more than 1500 consecutive performances on Broadway. Herman is honored by a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, at the 7000 block of Hollywood Boulevard.
Other honors include the Jerry Herman Ring Theatre, named after him by the University of Miami. He was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1982.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Jeremy Jordan, Director Marc Bruni, Marilyn Maye and Harvey Fierstein
Jeremy Jordan and Harvey Fierstein
Michael Feinstein and Kristin Chenoweth
Jeremy Jordan and Kristin Chenoweth
Michael Feinstein, John Bolton and Jeremy Jordan
Michael Feinstein and Lorna Luft
Angela Lansbury video speech
The Ensemble
Paul McCartney video message
John Bolton and The Ensemble
Jeremy Jordan, Harvey Fierstein and Kristin Chenoweth
Jason Graae, Klea Blackhurst, Marilyn Maye, Lorna Luft, Leslie Uggams, Jeremy Jordan, Harvey Fierstein, Kristin Chenoweth, Alice Borden, Lee Roy Reams, Jane Dorian, Michael Feinstein, Bernadette Peters, Kelli O'Hara, Sutton Foster, Betty Buckley, Ron Raines, Tyne Daly, Debbie Gravitte and John Bolton
Michael Feinstein, Bernadette Peters, Kelli O'Hara, Sutton Foster, Betty Buckley, Ron Raines, Tyne Daly, Debbie Gravitte and John Bolton
The Cast during the finale
Margery Gray Harnick, Sheldon Harnick and Liz Callaway
Sam Gravitte, Ellie Gravitte, Debbie Gravitte and Beau Gravitte
