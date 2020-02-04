Photo Coverage: Broadway Unites to Honor the Late, Great Jerry Herman

As BroadwayWorld reported last month, Tony Award winning composer and lyricist Jerry Herman passed away at 88 years old. Just yesterday, Broadway united to remember the legend. Michael Feinstein produced a memorial event at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre, featuring performances by: Kristin Chenoweth, Harvey Fierstein, Sutton Foster, Kelli O'Hara, Bernadette Peters, Betty Buckley, Klea Blackhurst, Alice Borden, Jane Dorian, Lewis Stadlen, Lorna Luft, Ron Raines, Jason Graae, Marilyn Maye, Jeremy Jordan, Don Pippin, Lee Roy Reams, and Debbie Gravitte, with special video tributes from Angela Lansbury and Paul McCartney. Marc Bruni directed the event with Larry Blank serving as music director.

Herman is known for his work on Broadway classics such as Hello, Dolly!, Mame, La Cage Aux Folles, Dear World, Mack & Mabel, The Grand Tour, Milk & Honey and many more. He has been nominated for five Tony Awards, and won twice, for Hello, Dolly! and La Cage Aux Folles. He received a Lifetime Achievement Tony Award in 2009, and a Kennedy Center Honors in 2010.

Herman is the only composer/lyricist to have had 3 original productions open on Broadway at the same time from February to May 1969. He was the first (of two) composers/lyricists to have three musicals run more than 1500 consecutive performances on Broadway. Herman is honored by a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, at the 7000 block of Hollywood Boulevard.

Other honors include the Jerry Herman Ring Theatre, named after him by the University of Miami. He was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1982.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Photo Coverage: Broadway Unites to Honor the Late, Great Jerry Herman

Photo Coverage: Broadway Unites to Honor the Late, Great Jerry Herman
Jeremy Jordan, Director Marc Bruni, Marilyn Maye and Harvey Fierstein

Photo Coverage: Broadway Unites to Honor the Late, Great Jerry Herman
Jeremy Jordan and Harvey Fierstein

Photo Coverage: Broadway Unites to Honor the Late, Great Jerry Herman
Michael Feinstein and Kristin Chenoweth

Photo Coverage: Broadway Unites to Honor the Late, Great Jerry Herman
Jeremy Jordan and Kristin Chenoweth

Photo Coverage: Broadway Unites to Honor the Late, Great Jerry Herman
Michael Feinstein, John Bolton and Jeremy Jordan

Photo Coverage: Broadway Unites to Honor the Late, Great Jerry Herman
Michael Feinstein and Lorna Luft

Photo Coverage: Broadway Unites to Honor the Late, Great Jerry Herman
Lorna Luft

Photo Coverage: Broadway Unites to Honor the Late, Great Jerry Herman
Marilyn Maye

Photo Coverage: Broadway Unites to Honor the Late, Great Jerry Herman
Marilyn Maye

Photo Coverage: Broadway Unites to Honor the Late, Great Jerry Herman
Jane Dorian

Photo Coverage: Broadway Unites to Honor the Late, Great Jerry Herman
Jeremy Jordan

Photo Coverage: Broadway Unites to Honor the Late, Great Jerry Herman
Jeremy Jordan

Photo Coverage: Broadway Unites to Honor the Late, Great Jerry Herman
Jeremy Jordan

Photo Coverage: Broadway Unites to Honor the Late, Great Jerry Herman
Debbie Gravitte

Photo Coverage: Broadway Unites to Honor the Late, Great Jerry Herman
Debbie Gravitte

Photo Coverage: Broadway Unites to Honor the Late, Great Jerry Herman
Debbie Gravitte

Photo Coverage: Broadway Unites to Honor the Late, Great Jerry Herman
Sutton Foster

Photo Coverage: Broadway Unites to Honor the Late, Great Jerry Herman
Sutton Foster

Photo Coverage: Broadway Unites to Honor the Late, Great Jerry Herman
Sutton Foster

Photo Coverage: Broadway Unites to Honor the Late, Great Jerry Herman
Sutton Foster

Photo Coverage: Broadway Unites to Honor the Late, Great Jerry Herman
Angela Lansbury video speech

Photo Coverage: Broadway Unites to Honor the Late, Great Jerry Herman
Lorna Luft

Photo Coverage: Broadway Unites to Honor the Late, Great Jerry Herman
Lorna Luft

Photo Coverage: Broadway Unites to Honor the Late, Great Jerry Herman
Lorna Luft

Photo Coverage: Broadway Unites to Honor the Late, Great Jerry Herman
Ron Raines

Photo Coverage: Broadway Unites to Honor the Late, Great Jerry Herman
Ron Raines

Photo Coverage: Broadway Unites to Honor the Late, Great Jerry Herman
The Ensemble

Photo Coverage: Broadway Unites to Honor the Late, Great Jerry Herman
Donald Pippin and Larry Blank

Photo Coverage: Broadway Unites to Honor the Late, Great Jerry Herman
Klea Blackhurst and Tyne Daly

Photo Coverage: Broadway Unites to Honor the Late, Great Jerry Herman
Klea Blackhurst and Tyne Daly

Photo Coverage: Broadway Unites to Honor the Late, Great Jerry Herman
Tyne Daly and Klea Blackhurst

Photo Coverage: Broadway Unites to Honor the Late, Great Jerry Herman
Kristin Chenoweth

Photo Coverage: Broadway Unites to Honor the Late, Great Jerry Herman
Kristin Chenoweth

Photo Coverage: Broadway Unites to Honor the Late, Great Jerry Herman
Kristin Chenoweth

Photo Coverage: Broadway Unites to Honor the Late, Great Jerry Herman
Paul McCartney video message

Photo Coverage: Broadway Unites to Honor the Late, Great Jerry Herman
Jason Graae

Photo Coverage: Broadway Unites to Honor the Late, Great Jerry Herman
Jason Graae

Photo Coverage: Broadway Unites to Honor the Late, Great Jerry Herman
Jason Graae

Photo Coverage: Broadway Unites to Honor the Late, Great Jerry Herman
Jason Graae

Photo Coverage: Broadway Unites to Honor the Late, Great Jerry Herman
Michael Feinstein

Photo Coverage: Broadway Unites to Honor the Late, Great Jerry Herman
Michael Feinstein

Photo Coverage: Broadway Unites to Honor the Late, Great Jerry Herman
Michael Feinstein

Photo Coverage: Broadway Unites to Honor the Late, Great Jerry Herman
Leslie Uggams

Photo Coverage: Broadway Unites to Honor the Late, Great Jerry Herman
Leslie Uggams

Photo Coverage: Broadway Unites to Honor the Late, Great Jerry Herman
Leslie Uggams

Photo Coverage: Broadway Unites to Honor the Late, Great Jerry Herman
Alice Borden

Photo Coverage: Broadway Unites to Honor the Late, Great Jerry Herman
John Bolton

Photo Coverage: Broadway Unites to Honor the Late, Great Jerry Herman
John Bolton and The Ensemble

Photo Coverage: Broadway Unites to Honor the Late, Great Jerry Herman
John Bolton

Photo Coverage: Broadway Unites to Honor the Late, Great Jerry Herman
Betty Buckley

Photo Coverage: Broadway Unites to Honor the Late, Great Jerry Herman
Betty Buckley

Photo Coverage: Broadway Unites to Honor the Late, Great Jerry Herman
Betty Buckley

Photo Coverage: Broadway Unites to Honor the Late, Great Jerry Herman
Kelli O'Hara

Photo Coverage: Broadway Unites to Honor the Late, Great Jerry Herman
Kelli O'Hara

Photo Coverage: Broadway Unites to Honor the Late, Great Jerry Herman
Kelli O'Hara

Photo Coverage: Broadway Unites to Honor the Late, Great Jerry Herman
Bernadette Peters

Photo Coverage: Broadway Unites to Honor the Late, Great Jerry Herman
Bernadette Peters

Photo Coverage: Broadway Unites to Honor the Late, Great Jerry Herman
Harvey Fierstein

Photo Coverage: Broadway Unites to Honor the Late, Great Jerry Herman
Harvey Fierstein

Photo Coverage: Broadway Unites to Honor the Late, Great Jerry Herman
Harvey Fierstein

Photo Coverage: Broadway Unites to Honor the Late, Great Jerry Herman
Lee Roy Reams

Photo Coverage: Broadway Unites to Honor the Late, Great Jerry Herman
Lee Roy Reams

Photo Coverage: Broadway Unites to Honor the Late, Great Jerry Herman
Jeremy Jordan, Harvey Fierstein and Kristin Chenoweth

Photo Coverage: Broadway Unites to Honor the Late, Great Jerry Herman
Jason Graae, Klea Blackhurst, Marilyn Maye, Lorna Luft, Leslie Uggams, Jeremy Jordan, Harvey Fierstein, Kristin Chenoweth, Alice Borden, Lee Roy Reams, Jane Dorian, Michael Feinstein, Bernadette Peters, Kelli O'Hara, Sutton Foster, Betty Buckley, Ron Raines, Tyne Daly, Debbie Gravitte and John Bolton

Photo Coverage: Broadway Unites to Honor the Late, Great Jerry Herman
Michael Feinstein, Bernadette Peters, Kelli O'Hara, Sutton Foster, Betty Buckley, Ron Raines, Tyne Daly, Debbie Gravitte and John Bolton

Photo Coverage: Broadway Unites to Honor the Late, Great Jerry Herman
The Cast during the finale

Photo Coverage: Broadway Unites to Honor the Late, Great Jerry Herman
Margery Gray Harnick, Sheldon Harnick and Liz Callaway

Photo Coverage: Broadway Unites to Honor the Late, Great Jerry Herman
Sam Gravitte, Ellie Gravitte, Debbie Gravitte and Beau Gravitte

Photo Coverage: Broadway Unites to Honor the Late, Great Jerry Herman
Eve Plumb

Photo Coverage: Broadway Unites to Honor the Late, Great Jerry Herman
Harvey Fierstein and Bernadette Peters




