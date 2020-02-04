BWW TV: Watch Sutton Foster, Bernadette Peters, Betty Buckley & More Tribute Jerry Herman!

As BroadwayWorld reported last month, Tony Award winning composer and lyricist Jerry Herman passed away at 88 years old. Just yesterday, Broadway united to remember the legend.

Michael Feinstein produced a memorial event at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre, featuring performances by: Feinstein ("I Won't Send Roses"), Kristin Chenoweth ("If He Walked Into My Life"), Sutton Foster ("I Don't Want to Know"), Kelli O'Hara ("Before the Parade Passes By"), Leslie Uggams ("I Am What I Am"), Bernadette Peters ("Time Heals Everything"), Betty Buckley ("Hello, Dolly!"), Klea Blackhurst and Tyne Daly ("Bosom Buddies"), John Bolton ("It Takes a Woman"), Lorna Luft ("Gooch's Song"), Ron Raines ("Mame"), Jason Graae ("You I Like"), Marilyn Maye ("It's Today"), Jeremy Jordan ("It Only Takes a Moment"), Lee Roy Reams ("The Best of Times"), and Debbie Gravitte ("Wherever He Ain't"), with Alice Borden, Jane Dorian, and Harvey Fierstein, and special video tributes from Angela Lansbury and Paul McCartney. Marc Bruni directed the event with Larry Blank serving as music director, and Don Pippin (guest conductor).

BroadwayWorld is excited to bring you highlights from the very special celebration below!





