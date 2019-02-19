Wake Up With BWW 2/19: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Opens, New FROZEN Cast Members Begin, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Grab your coffee and catch up on today's top stories from around the Broadway World!

First, we'd like to wish a happy opening to Roundabout's Merrily We Roll Along!

Yesterday, we learned that a reading of the musical adaptation of The Prince of Egypt will be held in London this week! The musical, with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, is based on the DreamWorks animated film of the same name.

Come From Away officially opened in London last night, and the original Islanders were in attendance! BroadwayWorld was there and snagged some videos of them onstage with the cast and creatives! Plus, read all of the reviews here!

Review Roundup: Critics Weigh In On Paper Mill's MY VERY OWN BRITISH INVASION

Paper Mill Playhouse's world premiere of My Very Own British Invasion with book by Tony award-winner Rick Elice is now on stafe. My Very Own British Invasion will continue through Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Paper Mill Playhouse.. (more...)

THE PRINCE OF EGYPT Musical Will Hold Reading in London

A new stage musical based on Dreamworks Animation film The Prince of Egypt will hold a private reading in London this week.. (more...)

VIDEO: Rachel Zegler and Antonio Cipriano Sing 'You Matter to Me' From WAITRESS

by Stage Tube

Rachel Zegler and Antonio Cipriano are two of musical theatre's up and coming young stars. The pair recently teamed up to perform a cover of You Matter to Me from Waitress, accompanied by Tyler Capa on piano.. (more...)

Review Roundup: What Did Critics Think of 9 TO 5 at London's Savoy Theatre?

by Review Roundups

Last night, Dolly Parton's 9 to 5 the Musical officially opened at London's Savoy Theatre.. (more...)

Up on the Marquee: ANASTASIA Gets a Makeover with Christy Altomare and Cody Simpson

by Walter McBride

Before the holidays, the cast welcomed Australian pop star Cody Simpson in the role of Dmitry.He joined Christy Altomare as Anastasia, and John Bolton, Judy Kaye, Vicki Lewis and Max von Essen. Below, check out the new marquee at the Broadhurst, featuring the show's new leading duo- Altomare and Simpson!. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

Ryann Redmond, Joe Carroll, and Noah J. Ricketts join the cast of FROZEN tonight!

Joe Carroll and Ryann Redmond will join the company as Hans and Olaf, respectively, and current cast member Noah J. Ricketts will assume the role of Kristoff. The three actors are taking over the roles from original cast members Jelani Alladin (Kristoff), Greg Hildreth (Olaf) and John Riddle (Hans), who played their final performance Sunday, February 17, 2019.

Roundabout's MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG officially opens tonight!

Roundabout Theatre Company and Fiasco Theater present MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG featuring a book by George Furth and music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, directed by Noah Brody. The company of six includes Fiasco Co-Artistic Director Jessie Austrian,Brittany Bradford, Fiasco company member Paul L. Coffey, Manu Narayan, Fiasco Co-Artistic Director Ben Steinfeld and Fiasco company member Emily Young.

BWW Exclusive: Celebrate Love with More of Broadway's Favorite Couples!

It may be 50% off candy today, but there's no discounting these sweet love stories. BroadwayWorld is back with even more of your favorite Broadway couples, with all the 'aw' and 'ah' moments included!

Set Your DVR...

-Jake Gyllenhaal will appear on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon!

-Daniel Radcliffe will appear on LAST CALL WITH Carson Daly!

What we're geeking out over: Dolly Parton Attends the Gala Performance of 9 TO 5 in London

Dolly Parton's 9 to 5 the Musical gala performance was held last night, Sunday 17th February. Dolly Parton attended the event, along with celebrity guests including Kylie, Graham Norton and Jason Manford.

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL features a book by Patricia Resnick, the legendary film's original screenwriter, and an original Oscar, Grammy and Tony award-nominated score by country legend and pop icon Dolly Parton. The show stars Amber Davies, Bonnie Langford, Brian Conley, Caroline Sheen and Natalie McQueen.

Check out more photos here!

What we're watching: The Cast of BEAUTIFUL Performs a Medley of Carole King Hits on THE VIEW

The cast of "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical," led by Chilina Kennedy, stopped by "The View" on Monday, February 18 to perform a medley of Carole King hits!

With a book by Tony and Academy® Award nominee McGrath, direction by Bruni, and choreography by Josh Prince, Beautiful features a stunning array of beloved songs written by Gerry Goffin/Carole King and BARRY Mann/Cynthia Weil.

For five years, Beautiful, the Tony and Grammy Award-winning Carole King musical, has thrilled Broadway with the inspiring true story of one woman's remarkable journey from teenage songwriter to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Social Butterfly: See The Original Islanders At COME FROM AWAY's London Opening

Tonight saw the London opening of acclaimed musical Come From Away at The Phoenix Theatre in the West End. Check out the video of the original Islanders joining the cast and creators at curtain call!

The UK cast of Come From Away features Jenna Boyd, Nathanael Campbell, Clive Carter, Mary Doherty, Robert Hands, Helen Hobson, Jonathan Andrew Hume, Harry Morrison, Emma Salvo, David Shannon, Cat Simmons and Rachel Tucker.

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Hugh Panaro, who turns 55 today!

Hugh Panaro most recently starred in Sweeney Todd off-Broadway last year.

In 1988, Hugh originated the role of Marius Pontmercy in the first national touring production of Les Misérables, moving up to the Broadway company several months later. He was then cast by Hal Prince as Raoul de Chagny, the romantic young hero in Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber's hit musical The Phantom of the Opera. His next role was as Julian Craster in Jules Styne's final musical, the ill-fated The Red Shoes in 1993. Subsequent roles included Gaylord Ravenal in ShowBoat (Broadway, Toronto, and London), Buddy Foster in the original production of Side Show, and David in the independent film, Broadway Damage.

In 1999, Hugh returned to the Majestic Theatre, this time to don the iconic mask in The Phantom of the Opera. Six months later, he originated the title role in the U.S. tour of Martin Guerre. Following the tour, Hugh drew praise for performances in Gentleman Prefer Blondes and Merrily We Roll Along in Los Angeles and as Anthony Hope in the Kennedy Center's 2002 production of Sweeney Todd.

After an off-Broadway run in LaChiusa's Little Fish, Hugh returned to play The Phantom in 2003. In 2008, he starred as Jean Valjean in the Walnut Street Theatre's production of Les Misérables. On September 7, 2010, Hugh returned to Broadway's Majestic Theatre to again play the iconic Phantom and led the show's historic 25th anniversary performance. During an extended break from Phantom in 2013, he was again seen as Jean Valjean in The Muny's summer production of Les Misérables (opposite friend and Side Show costar Norm Lewis). He left the role of The Phantom in May of 2014. His debut album is in the works at last.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

