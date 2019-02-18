VIDEO: Rachel Zegler and Antonio Cipriano Sing 'You Matter to Me' From WAITRESS

Rachel Zegler and Antonio Cipriano are two of musical theatre's up and coming young stars.

Zegler will star as Maria in the upcoming remake of West Side Story, and Cipriano recently starred in The American Repertory Theatre production of Jagged Little Pill, which will transfer to Broadway this fall.

The pair recently teamed up to perform a cover of You Matter to Me from Waitress, accompanied by Tyler Capa on piano.

Watch the video below!

Rachel Zegler is a 17-year old New Jersey High School student who will make her film debut opposite Ansel Elgort as Tony in West Side Story. Zegler has a popular YouTube channel featuring tons of videos of her performing everything from Thoroughly Modern Millie to Queen.

2017 was a breakout year for Antonio. He was one of the finalist selected to screen test with Director, Guy Ritchie for Disney's new live action Aladdin movie in London, England. Shortly after he won the Sutton Foster Ovation award for best actor in a musical which won him the spot to perform and make his Broadway debut for the coveted Jimmy Award in New York City. Antonio ended up a finalist at the Jimmy Awards and his passion and talent for this career attracted many in the New York City Theater business. Not long after, Antonio was sought out, auditioned and earned the opportunity to play Phoenix in the world premiere of Alanis Morrissette's "Jagged Little Pill" which will soon be making its Broadway Debut in 2019.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You