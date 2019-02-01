BWW TV: Get an Inside Look at MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG

BroadwayWorld is sharing a first look inside Roundabout Theatre Company and Fiasco Theater's production of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG featuring a book by George Furth and music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, directed by Noah Brody. Check out new video below!

The company of six includes Fiasco Co-Artistic Director Jessie Austrian,Brittany Bradford, Fiasco company member Paul L. Coffey, Manu Narayan, Fiasco Co-Artistic Director Ben Steinfeld and Fiasco company member Emily Young.

Merrily We Roll Along begins preview performances Off-Broadway on Saturday, January 12 at 7:30PM, and opens officially on February 19, 2019 at the Laura Pels Theatre in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre (111 West 46th Street).

This is a limited engagement through April 7, 2019. For more information, please visit Roundabout Theatre Company's website atroundabouttheatre.org.

Related Articles