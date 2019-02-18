THE PRINCE OF EGYPT Musical Will Hold Reading in London

Feb. 18, 2019  

A new stage musical based on Dreamworks Animation film The Prince of Egypt will hold a private reading in London this week.

With music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz (Wicked) and book by Philip LaZebnik (Disney's Mulan and Pocahontas), The Prince of Egypt will be directed by Scott Schwartz (Disney's The Hunchback of Notre Dame).

The show features Stephen Schwartz's songs from the Dreamworks Animation film, which recently celebrated its 20th anniversary, including the Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey global hit When You Believe, together with Deliver Us, All I Ever Wanted and Through Heaven's Eyes, plus newly composed songs. Philip LaZebnik wrote the film's acclaimed screenplay.

The new stage musical version of THE PRINCE OF EGYPT originally premiered in North America in 2017, playing a record-breaking, sold out engagement. The London reading will showcase newly revised material including a brand-new song.

The London reading of THE PRINCE OF EGYPT is produced by DreamWorks Theatricals (a division of Universal Theatrical Group), Michael McCabe and Neil Laidlaw.

The film version of The Prince of Egypt was released in 1998, and was the first traditional animated film produced and released by DreamWorks. The film is an adaptation of the Book of Exodus and follows the life of Moses from being a prince of Egypt to his ultimate destiny to lead the children of Israel out of Egypt.

Directed by Brenda Chapman, Steve Hickner, and Simon Wells, the voice cast includes Val Kilmer, Ralph Fiennes, Michelle Pfeiffer, Sandra Bullock, Jeff Goldblum, Danny Glover, Patrick Stewart, Helen Mirren, Steve Martin, and Martin Short.

The film grossed over $218 million worldwide in theaters, making it the most successful non-Disney animated feature at the time.

