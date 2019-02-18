Photo Flash: Dolly Parton and More at the Gala Performance of 9 TO 5 in London

Dolly Parton's 9 to 5 the Musical gala performance was held last night, Sunday 17th February. Dolly Parton attended the event, along with celebrity guests including Kylie, Graham Norton and Jason Manford.

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL features a book by Patricia Resnick, the legendary film's original screenwriter, and an original Oscar, Grammy and Tony award-nominated score by country legend and pop icon Dolly Parton. The show stars Amber Davies, Bonnie Langford, Brian Conley, Caroline Sheen and Natalie McQueen.

