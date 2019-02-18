BWW Exclusive: Celebrate Love with More of Broadway's Favorite Couples!

It may be 50% of candy today, but there's no discounting these sweet love stories. BroadwayWorld is back with even more of your favorite Broadway couples, with all the 'aw' and 'ah' moments included!

Read below for part two of our exclusive feature!

Kalyn West and Alex Prakken

How They Met:

"We did an immersive Romeo and Juliet concert at The Green Room 42 called the Capulet Party. We'd sort of met in rehearsals, but we didn't actually connect until the day of the performance. The show was very interactive and improv based. The opening number had Kalyn's character interacting with the audience, so during rehearsals we had the cast stand in for the audience. She was supposed to improv, dance around, be creepy and mess with people, and there this one moment in the number where they had these pieces of paper with questions about fate on them".

"It comes time to grab these papers and I [Kalyn] put it between my teeth. I saw this person sitting there and I wasn't really thinking about it, so came from behind and snuck right up in his face thinking he was someone else. We got right up eye to eye, and we just like, stared at each other, and then I passed the paper off with my teeth. So that's how we met".

Their First Date:

"Well, I thought it was a date. Kalyn didn't. She showed up at my gym 10 minutes later to take class. I thought she was bailing, but she eventually showed up and after class we just stayed and chatted before my next class".

A Favorite Memory:

"When we first started dating, we were both leaving on contracts after about a month together - so technically the first five months of our relationship was spent long distance. He was going to California to do Newsies, and I [Kalyn] was going to Pennsylvania to do Hunchback of Notre Dame. It forced us to get to know each other on deeper level, and we figured out how to communicate really well. One day we finished our last show for the week and I was out for dinner with my roommate. As we were wrapping up and walking out, I turn the corner and he's just standing there. My brain literally short circuited. There's a video of me, and I almost look angry because for a split second I was because my brain was like, 'This is not possible! Someone is punking me!'.



Kalyn West and Alex Prakken



Lenne Klingaman and Mark Christine

How They Met:

"We met in Santa Cruz, California doing a production of Twelfth Night playing Viola and the Fool. We had one scene together in which I [Mark] did a bad magic trick - both it was a bad trick, and I was bad at that trick, and that's really what did it. That's what won her over".

Their First Date:

"I [Mark] think our first official date was going to the boardwalk. I mean, we ate a lot of Mexican food so we had numerous trips to the taquerias of Santa Cruz, too".

"One time I [Lenne] picked him up from the airport that was very far away from the theatre, and he bought me a case of wine to thank me. And I feel like after that, it was like, "Okay, I like you".

A Favorite Memory:

"Our wedding was maybe the most magical thing ever. It was a wooded, fairy, princess wedding. Okay, princess isn't the right word. It was a little wood nymph, and we were the fairies since we're quite small. It was at my [Lenne] family's lake place with thirty of our friends. We got married in the middle of a circle of friends, and we had an alter that people who came would make offerings from their place of home to create our new our home. It was the most magical, wonderful, brilliant thing ever".



Lenne Klingaman and Mark Christine



Jessie Hooker-Bailey and Gilbert L. Bailey II

How They Met:

"We were both in Milwaukee Rep's production of The Color Purple. It was the night before our first rehearsal, and as I'm passing the staircase at our hotel this ball of light, this angel, is at the top of the staircase. It was like all that corny stuff that happens in movies where the hair blows back and lights change and soften. It happened."

Their First Date:

"Sobelmans. It's this amazing burger place in Milwaukee. We had serval first dates, but that was the one where he picked me [Jessie] up at my door down the hall of our actor housing and we took an Uber and we were actually going somewhere. It was really fun. And the burgers were so good".

A Favorite Memory:

"I [Gilbert] remember this like dress, skirt, suit thing that Jessie wore when we were on a booze cruise thing in Milwaukee for our first official cast outing. I just remember that day thinking she looked so beautiful, and thinking for looked so great, and she was so nice, and it was all the things".

"And you [Gilbert] were like, "I suck at taking selfies, wanna take this with me?" I'm like, "You're lame, but I'll do it"... but it's our first picture together and it's really cute".



Gilbert L. Bailey II and Jessie Hooker-Bailey



Jason Patrick Sands and Constantine Germanacos

How They Met:

"We officially started talking on Facebook. Good 'ole Facebook. We'd been circling each other socially for a couple of years, though it was on Facebook where we both said 'hello'. The timing was just right".

First Date:

"We had our first date in SoHo at Blue Ribbon Bakery, which is now a pizza place. I [Constantine] got butterflies the minute he stepped in for the first time. He's such a dreamboat. It was a pretty short date, a good date, but short. We went on much longer dates after that, and now after four years we're getting married in April!".

A Favorite Memory:

"We've travelled a lot. We've probably taken about 20 trips in four years. We've really had some incredible moments on our trips. Like watching Jason see the Eiffel Tower for the first time, or the Pyramids of Giza for the first time. Things that just take your breath away, and getting to share these awestruck moments together".

"Our engagement was pretty magical. It was in Majorca. I'd [Constantine] left Anastasia for four weeks for the trip, and was planning on proposing at some point during the trip. I'd been waiting for the perfect moment... and then It was sunset at this beautiful hotel in Majorca, and there was this hot tub that no one was using that we had it just to ourselves, so we opened a bottle of wine and I had the ring!"



Jason Patrick Sands and Constantine Germanacos



Kristin Martin and Tam Mutu

How They Met:

"He [Tam] found me on Instagram. He isn't really an avid Instagram user, but he was in the 'Discover' section, found me, and stalked me. He was doing a show with someone, who knew someone that I was doing Wicked with on tour on the time. He'd asked his friend to see what my situation was, though I wasn't single at the time so things kind of stopped there. Cut to me transferring to the Broadway company and I'm working alongside someone he's known for fifteen years, and Tam sees a picture of me with his friend and is like, 'That's the girl!'. So, eventually we start messaging and FaceTiming and then one day he flew in and we met outside of the Gershwin after a Sunday show".

First Date:

"After he [Tam] met me that night, we went out to a bar, and we went and got pizza. His friend, Jai, was there as a buffer for a little while which was good... just incase things got awkward since I didn't know him yet. And then he left, and we ended up chatting all night. And then after that every day was a date. I had the day off the next day, so we did all of Central Park and circle line, so it was our biggest date day. A tourist day".

A Favorite Memory:

"Our first New Years together we went to Beacon, and it was our first time escaping somewhere together and there was this huge snowstorm. I had the time of my life on that trip. We celebrated New Years in the rundown, ghetto Irish pub. We stayed at this really cute AirBnB with a fireplace, and we'd be bundled up after playing in the snow. It was freezing, but it was so much fun".



Tam Mutu and Kristen Martin



Sarah Meahl and Ed Watts

How They Met:

"She met me before I [Ed] met her. I didn't meet her until we were doing a show together in Washington D.C, but she had seen me twice before that same year doing different shows - I just didn't get to meet her".

"I [Sarah] saw him in on stage at at Encore's in Superman, he was Superman, and I went to see the show and Googled him during intermission cause I needed to know if he was gay or straight, and if I could possibly pursue him. I Google him and his website is under construction, so I just forget about it ("How can you forget about Superman?" - Ed). About a month later I'm in Kansas City and he's doing the show before me, which was The Little Mermaid, and I see this man with all these muscles riding around in a Little Mermaid fishtail and I'm like, "Who is this guy?! Oh my god, it's Ed Watts". And I wrote about it in my diary. I was like, "Dear Diary, I'm seeing this guy again and he's really talented and oh my god, the mermaid riding". I'm twelve years old at this time.

"A few months later, it's the first day of rehearsal for A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To The Forum and I see him and I walk right on up to him and I'm like, "Oh my god, Ed Watts. I know you". And then like 20 minutes later he hits on me. Well, on my legs".

A Favorite Date:

"I [Ed] was on tour with Book of Mormon, and I had a one-week layoff and she was able to get one week off from her Broadway show, so we took a week long Hamptoms trip - sort of a week long date as we hadn't seen each other in so long. We're out walking on the beach and see this little board advertising a Thursday night movie night in the park. We figure we'll go thinking it'll be something fun to do, and it ends up being the most perfect night. They had a big white sheet set up for the projector, people came out with their chairs and wine and platters, and they played this movie To Catch A Thief. So we're in the park on a perfect summer night, watching this old movie with wine. It was an awesome date.

A Favorite Memory:

"The engagement moment. I took her up to the Colorado, we went up into the Rocky Mountains for the first time, I took horseback riding which is her favorite thing and then, unbeknownst to her, that night I made reservations at this chalet with a beautiful view of the mountains. I had all the restaurant staff in on it, too. The whole time I thought she was seeing right through it, but she had absolutely no idea. Just the moment of watching her face when this waitress brought over a tray with a rose, a champagne, and a box. Just watching her face so looked at it so quizzically, and then look at me and say, "But... I wanted a martini".



Ed Watts and Sarah Meahl



Solea Pfeiffer and Ryan Vasquez

How They Met:

"We at The University of Michigan. I'll [Solea] always remember where we met actually - it was in front of the Starbucks on State Street].

"I [Ryan] was obsessed with Solea from the moment I met her when she was just a wee Freshman".

Their First Date:

"I [Ryan] brought Solea and her best friend Ross to this restaurant that was in the fancy part of Ann Arbor where the adults went, as opposed to where the students went. I invited Ross as a buffer so it didn't seem like I was taking her out on a date. But that's also where we had our first official date, just us. The Jolly Pumpkin. Shout out to the Jolly Pumpkin".

A Favorite Memory:

"Doing Hamilton together is pretty big and insane. We got to go on as Hamilton and Eliza a ton in San Francisco with my [Ryan] family there, and in Los Angeles a bunch and that was amazing. And since Josh Henry was doing Carousel at the time of our last show on the tour, I was able to be on stage as Aaron Burr for Solea's last performance and just being able to share that emotional moment in that capacity was really special".

"For Ryan's Broadway debut in Waitress, I'd [Solea] come to visit him right before I left to study abroad. I was supposed to leave the day of his debut to begin my program - it was the very last day I could leave to get there for orientation, but it was the year of big blizzard and all of the flights got delayed 24 hours so Ryan put in for a last minute house seat for me. His Mom had already flown in to see him in the show and as we went to sit down, we realized that by complete coincidence we were seated next to each other. It felt like the universe was on our side, like you get to share this, you get to be there for this huge monumental moment. And I've never missed a debut of his since, and he's never missed any of mine".



Solea Pfeiffer and Ryan Vasquez



Tee Boyich and David Peterson

How They Met:

"Tinder. Modern romance".

Their First Date:

"I [Tee] am incredibly lucky and had never lost a ticket lottery in my life. So we were talking on Tinder and he was like, "Do you want to grab a drink tonight?" and I'm like, "Oh, no I can't, I'm seeing Wicked". He's like, "Oh, you have tickets?", and I'm like, "No, but I'm playing the lottery and I've never lost". I'd probably seen Wicked like 10 times at this point. And he's like, "Well, if you lose you consolation prize is drinks with me". For the first time in my life since I was a child, I lost the lotto".

A Favorite Memory:

"The moment I [Tee] knew I was in love with him. We were walking up the subway on our way to a date, and I was gabbing away as I do, and I turn and he was completely gone and I'm like, 'Oh crap, I lost him!". And then I see him helping a Mom carry a stroller up like five flights of subway stairs. That's when I realized I could be in trouble with this one".

"When I [Dave] proposed, it had just forecast to start snowing. We'd been at my bar's Ugly Sweater Christmas Party, but had our dog Butters at home so had to leave early to take him out for a walk. We're in Central Park and it'd just started snowing and there's absolutely no one around. We get to reservoir with these vintage looking lamps lighting the freshly fallen snow. It's super cute and picturesque so I get down on one knee in one of the perfect moments I could have imagined, and Tee takes off running, yelling, 'Run Butters, he's gonna throw a snowball at us!".



David Peterson and Tee Boyich



