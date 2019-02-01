Wake Up With BWW 2/1: Lin-Manuel Miranda and More Lead CAMELOT Benefit, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Happy Friday! Help get yourself through this final day of the week before your weekend, by catching up on the latest Broadway news!

First, we learned of the star-studded cast that will be bringing to life a benefit concert production of Camelot. The show will be led by Lin-Manuel Miranda, who will play King Arthur, and will feature Solea Pfeiffer, Jordan Donica, Ruthie Ann Miles, Bonnie Milligan, Jenn Colella, Jason Danieley, and many more Broadway favorites!

We've got your first photos of Broadway's new Evan Hansen, Andrew Barth Feldman, taking his first bows in the hit musical. Good For You, Andrew!

Last night, the Artios Awards were held. Among the winners in the theatre categories were Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Mean Girls, and more! We have your full list of winners, as well as coverage from the red carpet at the event.

1) Breaking: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Solea Pfeiffer, Jordan Donica, Ruthie Ann Miles & More Will Lead CAMELOT Benefit Concert

On Monday, March 4 at 6:30pm the medieval court of King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table will come to life on the stage of the Vivian Beaumont Theater when Lin-Manuel Miranda stars as King Arthur in Lerner & Loewe's CAMELOT, directed by Bartlett Sher, for a one-night-only concert event to benefit Lincoln Center Theater. He will be joined by Solea Pfeiffer as Guenevere, Jordan Donica as Sir Lancelot, Dakin Matthews as Merlyn, Ruthie Ann Miles as Nimue, Ethan Slater as Mordred, Julie White as Morgan Le Fey, and Jenn Colella, Jason Danieley, and Bonnie Milligan as three of the Knights of the Round Table. Andy & Betsy Kenny Lack, Brooke & Daniel Neidich, and Caryn Zucker are the Benefit Co-Chairs. Proceeds from the evening will support Lincoln Center Theater's productions and education programs.. (more...)

2) Photo Coverage: Good For You, Andrew Barth Feldman! Inside the Opening Night Bows for Broadway's New Evan Hansen

by Jennifer Broski

A new Evan is waving through a window at the Music Box Theatre! As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Andrew Barth Feldman, the 16-year-old winner of the Best Actor Award at the 2018 National High School Musical Theatre Awards (known more commonly as the Jimmy Awards), just made his Broadway debut as 'Evan Hansen' last night, January 30, 2019. BroadwayWorld was there for the big night and you can check out photos below!. (more...)

3) Review Roundup: What Did Critics Think of CATS on Tour?

BroadwayWorld has a first look at the new national touring company of CATS! The Jellicle Cats include Phillip Deceus as 'Alonzo,' McGee Maddox as 'Bill BaileyRum Tum Tugger,' Lexie Plath as 'Bombalurina,' Mariah Reives as 'Cassandra,' PJ DiGaetano as 'Coricopat,' Liz Schmitz as 'Demeter,' Keri Rene Fuller as 'Grizabella,' Kaitlyn Davidson as 'Jellylorum,' Emily Jeanne Phillips as 'Jennyanydots,' Tion Gaston as 'Mistoffelees,' Tony D'Alelio as 'Mungojerrie,' Dan Hoy as 'Munkustrap,' Timothy Gulan as 'PeterBustopher JonesAsparagus,' Tyler John Logan as 'PlatoMacavity,' Anthony Michael Zas as 'Pouncival,' Rose Iannaccone as 'Rumpelteazer,' Ahren Victory as 'Sillabub,' Ethan Saviet as 'Skimbleshanks,' Halli Toland as 'Tantomile,' Devin Neilson as 'Tumblebrutus,' Brandon Michael Nase as 'VictorOld Deuteronomy,' Caitlin Bond as 'Victoria,' along with Zachary S. Berger, Nicholas Burrage, Erin Chupinsky, Maria Failla, Justin W. Geiss, Charlotte O'Dowd, Adam Richardson, Tricia Tanguy, and Andy Zimmermann.. (more...)

4) VIDEO: Megan Mullally Shows Off Her Voice on WILL & GRACE

by Stage Tube

On last night's episode of 'Late Night with Seth Meyers' stops by to Megan Mullally talk about showing off her vocal chops on Will & Grace, her weird interaction with Harrison Ford at the Golden Globes and chatting with Lady Gaga backstage at the SAG Awards.. (more...)

5) Thomas Sadoski Completes Cast of WHITE NOISE at The Public

The Public Theater has announced complete casting for the world premiere of WHITE NOISE, written by Public Theater Master Writer Chair and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Suzan-Lori Parks. . (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

-West End COMPANY's cast recording is available today!

The digital download and streaming release of Company - 2018 London Cast Recording are available Friday, 1st February 2019.

Marianne Elliott directs Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's legendary musical comedy about life, love and marriage, with performances at the West End's Gielgud Theatre until 30th March 2019. The critically acclaimed hit musical of 2018 begins at Bobbie's (Rosalie Craig) 35th birthday party with all her friends wondering why she isn't married, why she can't find the right man and why she can't settle down and have a family. The multi-award-winning musical comedy includes Stephen Sondheim's iconic songs, Company, You Could Drive a Person Crazy, The Ladies Who Lunch, Side by Side and Being Alive.

BWW Exclusive: BWW Interview: Molly Gordon Goes Down the Rabbit Hole In ALICE BY HEART

MCC Theater's production of the New York premiere of Alice By Heart, the new musical from Spring Awakening creators Duncan Sheik and Steven Sater, began previews on January 30th. The show is directed and co-written by Jessie Nelson, who penned the book for Waitress and will be the first show in the Newman Mills Theater, which is part of the new Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space. Alice By Heart stars Molly Gordon as Alice Spencer, a teenager forced to take shelter in an underground tube station during the London Blitz of World War II.

Molly caught up with BroadwayWorld to discuss her experience working on Alice By Heart and what audience members can expect from the show.

Artios Awards:

The 2019 Artios Awards for Television, Theatre, Short Films and Short Form Series held ceremonies in Los Angeles and New York on January 31, 2019. Nominees and winners are voted on by members in good standing of the Casting Society of America.

The Los Angeles event was hosted by actress and comedienne June Diane Raphael and SAG-Award winning actor Paul Scheer, and the NY event was hosted by comedienne Bridget Everett.

Among the winners in the theatre categories were Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Mean Girls, and more!

Check out the full list of winners here!

BroadwayWorld took you on the red carpet at the event, which you can watch full coverage from below:

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Michael C. Hall, who turns 48 today!

On stage, Michael C. Hall most recently starred in Thom Pain (Based on Nothing). He also recently starred as Thomas Newton in the London and New York Theatre Workshop productions of Lazarus (Drama Desk, Drama League, Lucille Lortel award nominations) by David Bowie & Enda Walsh, directed by Ivo van Hove and inspired by the novel The Man Who Fell to Earth by Walter Tevis.

He will star in Skittle Commercial: The Broadway Musical, the upcoming advertising phenomenon that will debut during the Super Bowl this year.

Hall previously portrayed the title character in the Broadway production of Hedwig and the Angry Inch, directed by Michael Mayer from the book by John Cameron Mitchell, with music and lyrics by Stephen Trask. He also starred in Will Eno's Broadway production of The Realistic Joneses (Drama League Award nomination) directed by Sam Gold and co-starring Toni Collette, Tracy Letts and Marisa Tomei. Hall made his Broadway debut in 1999 as the Master of Ceremonies in Sam Mendes' revival of Cabaret and portrayed Billy Flynn in 2002 in the revival of Chicago. Off-Broadway, Hall's credits include the Roundabout Theatre Company's Mr. Marmalade; Cymbeline, Macbeth, Timon of Athens and Henry V at The Public Theater/New York Shakespeare Festival, The English Teachers for MCC, the Manhattan Theatre Club's Corpus Christi, Romeo and Juliet at Center Stage, R Shoman at Williamstown and Skylight at the Mark Taper Forum. His television credits include "Safe," "The Crown," "Dexter" (SAG, Golden Globe awards; five Emmy nominations) and "Six Feet Under" (two SAG ensemble awards, Emmy nomination). On film, Hall appeared in Game Night, Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down the White House, Christine, Cold in July and Kill Your Darlings. His forthcoming films include The Torture Report and In the Shadow of the Moon. He received his MFA from NYU.

