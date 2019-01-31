VIDEO: Can Jordan Fisher Remember the Lyrics From HAMILTON, MOANA, And More?

Jan. 31, 2019  

Broadway, television and music star Jordan Fisher has been part of some of the most iconic projects of the past decade, making his Broadway debut in Hamilton, lending his voice to a pop version of Lin-Manuel Miranda's "You're Welcome" from the feature film Moana, and appearing in live television musicals. But can he remember the words?

Check out Jordan below as he gets quizzed on songs from his past and see if he can pass The Lyric Challenge.

VIDEO: Can Jordan Fisher Remember the Lyrics From HAMILTON, MOANA, And More?
Click Here to Watch the Video!

