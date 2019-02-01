Breaking: Casting for CURSED CHILD, MEAN GIRLS, ANGELS IN AMERICA & More Win at the Artios Awards!

The 2019 Artios Awards for Television, Theatre, Short Films and Short Form Series held ceremonies in Los Angeles and New York on January 31, 2019. Nominees and winners are voted on by members in good standing of the Casting Society of America.

The Los Angeles event was hosted by actress and comedienne June Diane Raphael and SAG-Award winning actor Paul Scheer, and the NY event was hosted by comedienne Bridget Everett.

This year's honorees in Los Angeles included Laura Dern who received the Lynn Stalmaster Award for Career Achievement, Robert J. Ulrich, Eric Dawson and Carol Kritzer receiving the Hoyt Bowers Award, and at the New York Ceremony Tina Fey and Jeff Richmond received the Marion Dougherty New York Apple Award for outstanding commitment to the New York entertainment industry through their collaboration with casting directors. For the first time, CSA paid a special tribute to the founders of Casting Society of America this year, Mike Fenton, Joe Reich and Al Onorato.

See below for a full list of winners:

NEW YORK BROADWAY THEATRE - COMEDY OR DRAMA

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child - Jim Carnahan

NEW YORK BROADWAY THEATRE - MUSICAL

Mean Girls - Bethany Knox



NEW YORK BROADWAY THEATRE - REVIVAL, COMEDY OR DRAMA

Angels in America - Jim Carnahan



NEW YORK BROADWAY THEATRE - REVIVAL, MUSICAL

Once on This Island - Craig Burns

NEW YORK THEATRE - COMEDY OR MUSICAL

School Girls: Or, the African Mean Girls Play - Adam Caldwell, Will Cantler, Karyn Casl

NEW YORK THEATRE - DRAMA

Jesus Hopped the A Train - David Caparelliotis, Lauren Port

REGIONAL THEATRE

Angels in America - Tara Rubin, Laura Schutzel, Amy Potozkin (Location Casting)

LOS ANGELES THEATRE

Henry IV - Tracy Lilienfield, Emily Towler (Associate)

SPECIAL THEATRICAL PERFORMANCE

Mamma Mia! - Margery Simkin, Michael Donovan, Richie Ferris (Associate)

THEATRE TOURS

Hamilton - Bethany Knox

FEATURE BIG BUDGET - COMEDY

Green Book - Rick Montgomery, Meagan Lewis (Location Casting), Thomas Sullivan (Associate)

FEATURE BIG BUDGET - DRAMA

Vice - Francine Maisler, Amber Wakefield (Additional Casting)

FEATURE STUDIO OR INDEPENDENT - COMEDY

Crazy Rich Asians - Terri Taylor, Sarah Domeier (Associate)

FEATURE STUDIO OR INDEPENDENT - DRAMA

BlacKkKlansman - Kim Taylor-Coleman



FEATURE LOW BUDGET - COMEDY or DRAMA

The Kindergarten Teacher - Stephanie Holbrook, Henry Russell Bergstein

FEATURE MICRO BUDGET - COMEDY or DRAMA

Madeline's Madeline - Stephanie Holbrook

FEATURE ANIMATION

Isle of Dogs - Douglas Aibel

THE ZEITGEIST AWARD

Black Panther - Sarah Halley Finn, Meagan Lewis (Location Casting), Jason B. Stamey (Associate), Nicholas Amick Mudd (Associate)

TELEVISION PILOT AND FIRST SEASON - COMEDY

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"- Jeanie Bacharach, Cindy Tolan, Anne Davison (Associate), Betsy Fippinger (Associate)

TELEVISION PILOT AND FIRST SEASON - DRAMA

"Ozark"- Alexa L. Fogel, Tara Feldstein Bennett (Location Casting), Chase Paris (Location Casting), John Ort (Associate)

TELEVISION SERIES COMEDY

"Atlanta"- Alexa L. Fogel, Tara Feldstein Bennett (Location Casting), Chase Paris (Location Casting), Kathryn Zamora-Benson (Associate)

TELEVISION SERIES DRAMA

"The Crown"- Nina Gold, Robert Sterne

LIMITED SERIES

"Godless"- Ellen Lewis, Jo Edna Boldin (Location Casting), Rene Haynes (Native American Casting), Helen Geier (Location Casting), Kate Sprance (Associate), Marie A.K. McMaster (Location Associate)

FILM, NON-THEATRICAL RELEASE

Paterno - Ellen Chenoweth, Susanne Scheel (Associate)



LIVE TELEVISION PERFORMANCE, VARIETY OR SKETCH COMEDY

"Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert" - Bernard Telsey, Patrick Goodwin

CHILDREN'S PILOT AND SERIES (LIVE ACTION)

"A Series of Unfortunate Events" - David Rubin, Corinne Clark (Location Casting), Jennifer Page (Location Casting), Andrea Bunker (Associate)

TELEVISION ANIMATION

"Rick and Morty" - Ruth Lambert, Robert McGee

REALITY SERIES

"Queer Eye" - Gretchen Palek, Danielle Gervais, Ally Capriotti Grant, Beyhan Oguz

SHORT FILM

The Lost - Matthew Lessall

SHORT FORM SERIES

"Relationship Status" - Meg Morman, Sunday Boling



For more information, please visit: www.castingsociety.com

Presented annually, the Artios Awards are given to CSA members using the criteria of originality, creativity and contribution of casting to the overall quality of a project. Named for the Greek word meaning "perfectly fitted," the Artios Awards were first given in 1985 to honor excellence in casting and the ceremony was held at the Crystal Room of the Beverly Hills Hotel, with 500 industry leaders in attendance. The New York awards were first given in 1988.

The Casting Society of America (CSA) was founded in February of 1982 with the intention of establishing a recognized standard of professionalism in the casting field and providing its members with a support organization to further their goals and protect their common interests. CSA currently boasts more than 800 members. CSA casting directors and associates work around the world, with members based in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, Asia and Africa. The CSA is a global resource for producers, directors and creative teams seeking casting professionals, while promoting the image of casting directors and associates worldwide, engaging in a number of charitable activities, and supporting its members by sharing important and helpful professional information. For more information on the Casting Society of America, please visit CastingSociety.com.

