Thomas Sadoski Completes Cast of WHITE NOISE at The Public

The Public Theater has announced complete casting for the world premiere of White Noise, written by Public Theater Master Writer Chair and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Suzan-Lori Parks. Oskar Eustis directs this fierce new play about race, friendship, and our rapidly unraveling social contract. White Noise begins with a Joseph Papp Free Preview performance on Tuesday, March 5 in The Public's Anspacher Theater and will run through Sunday, April 14, with an official press opening on Wednesday, March 20.

Thomas Sadoski will play Ralph and joins the previously announced Daveed Diggs (Leo), Sheria Irving(Misha), and Zoë Winters (Dawn) to complete the cast.



Following her critically-acclaimed trilogy Father Comes Home From The Wars (Parts 1, 2 & 3), Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Suzan-Lori Parks (Topdog/Underdog, In The Blood) returns with a world premiere play about race, friendship, and our rapidly unraveling social contract. Long-time friends and lovers Leo, Misha, Ralph, and Dawn are educated, progressive, cosmopolitan, and woke. But when a racially motivated incident with the cops leaves Leo shaken, he decides extreme measures must be taken for self-preservation. The Public's Artistic Director, Oskar Eustis (Julius Caesar, Public Works Twelfth Night), directs this fierce new drama about what happens when the unspoken and the unspeakable come head-to-head.

Public Theater Master Writer Chair Suzan-Lori Parks has a long relationship with The Public beginning in 1994 with The America Play directed by Liz Diamond. Since then, her works have been produced by The Public five times including Venus in 1996, directed by Richard Foreman; the Pulitzer Prize-winning Topdog/Underdog in 2001, directed by George C. Wolfe and featuring Don Cheadle and Jeffrey Wright; F*cking A in 2003, directed by Michael Greif; Book of Grace in 2010, directed by James G. Macdonald; and Father Comes Home From The Wars (Parts 1, 2 & 3), directed by Jo Bonney, which was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize.

WHITE NOISE features scenic design by Clint Ramos, costume design by Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by Xavier Pierce, sound design by Dan Moses Schreier, and projection design by Lucy Mackinnon.

Photo Credit: Catie Laffoon

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You