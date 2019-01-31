WHITE NOISE
Click Here for More Articles on WHITE NOISE

Thomas Sadoski Completes Cast of WHITE NOISE at The Public

Jan. 31, 2019  

Thomas Sadoski Completes Cast of WHITE NOISE at The Public

The Public Theater has announced complete casting for the world premiere of White Noise, written by Public Theater Master Writer Chair and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Suzan-Lori Parks. Oskar Eustis directs this fierce new play about race, friendship, and our rapidly unraveling social contract. White Noise begins with a Joseph Papp Free Preview performance on Tuesday, March 5 in The Public's Anspacher Theater and will run through Sunday, April 14, with an official press opening on Wednesday, March 20.

Thomas Sadoski will play Ralph and joins the previously announced Daveed Diggs (Leo), Sheria Irving(Misha), and Zoë Winters (Dawn) to complete the cast.

Following her critically-acclaimed trilogy Father Comes Home From The Wars (Parts 1, 2 & 3), Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Suzan-Lori Parks (Topdog/Underdog, In The Blood) returns with a world premiere play about race, friendship, and our rapidly unraveling social contract. Long-time friends and lovers Leo, Misha, Ralph, and Dawn are educated, progressive, cosmopolitan, and woke. But when a racially motivated incident with the cops leaves Leo shaken, he decides extreme measures must be taken for self-preservation. The Public's Artistic Director, Oskar Eustis (Julius Caesar, Public Works Twelfth Night), directs this fierce new drama about what happens when the unspoken and the unspeakable come head-to-head.

Public Theater Master Writer Chair Suzan-Lori Parks has a long relationship with The Public beginning in 1994 with The America Play directed by Liz Diamond. Since then, her works have been produced by The Public five times including Venus in 1996, directed by Richard Foreman; the Pulitzer Prize-winning Topdog/Underdog in 2001, directed by George C. Wolfe and featuring Don Cheadle and Jeffrey Wright; F*cking A in 2003, directed by Michael Greif; Book of Grace in 2010, directed by James G. Macdonald; and Father Comes Home From The Wars (Parts 1, 2 & 3), directed by Jo Bonney, which was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize.

WHITE NOISE features scenic design by Clint Ramos, costume design by Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by Xavier Pierce, sound design by Dan Moses Schreier, and projection design by Lucy Mackinnon.

Photo Credit: Catie Laffoon

buy tickets

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • Broadway's SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS Tour And More Announced for 2019-2020 Broadway Las Vegas Season At Smith Center
  • Tony Yazbeck Will Lead Manhattan Concert Productions' THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL, with Laura Osnes, Norm Lewis, Corey Cott & More!
  • HADESTOWN's West End Cast, Inlcuding Reeve Carney, Eva Noblezada & More, Will Reunite for Broadway Run!
  • Photos: HAMILTON Takes Its Final Bow in Puerto Rico; Bill and Hillary Clinton, Gayle King, and More Share in the Evening
  • Cody Simpson Extends in ANASTASIA Through April 14
  • SOFT POWER And More Win 2019 LA Ovation Awards; See The Full Winners List

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
    Â  Â 
    popup



      SHARE