VIDEO: Megan Mullally Shows Off Her Voice on WILL & GRACE

On last night's episode of "Late Night with Seth Meyers" stops by to Megan Mullally talk about showing off her vocal chops on Will & Grace, her weird interaction with Harrison Ford at THE GOLDEN GLOBES and chatting with Lady Gaga backstage at the SAG Awards.

Watch the interview below!

Megan Mullally currently stars as "Karen Walker" on NBC's Will & Grace, for which she so far has received four Screen Actors Guild Awards, two Emmys, and five Golden Globe nominations. The show returned after an 11-year hiatus for a 12-episode revival with the original cast and creative team in 2017 and has already been renewed for two more 18-episode seasons. Her extensive portfolio of projects also includes a recurring role as the evil "Tammy" on Parks and Recreation, THE VOICE of "Aunt Gayle" on Fox's animated Bob's Burgers, and guest roles on 30 Rock, Web Therapy, Happy Endings, Trophy Wife, Up All Night, and more.

On the big screen, Mullally most recently starred opposite Bryan Cranston in Why Him?, appeared in the critically acclaimed The Disaster Artist, and starred alongside her husband Nick Offerman in the Bob Byington-directed comedy Infinity Baby. Other film credits include: Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, Good, Very Bad Day; Smashed; Kings of Summer; Ernest and Celestine; Somebody Up There Likes Me; and GBF.

Mullally also recently co-authored the New York Times and LA Times bestselling book, "The Greatest Love Story Ever Told," with Nick Offerman.

