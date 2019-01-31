Photo Coverage: Good For You, Andrew Barth Feldman! Inside the Opening Night Bows for Broadway's New Evan Hansen

A new Evan is waving through a window at the Music Box Theatre! As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Andrew Barth Feldman, the 16-year-old winner of the Best Actor Award at the 2018 National High School Musical Theatre Awards (known more commonly as the Jimmy Awards), just made his Broadway debut as 'Evan Hansen' last night, January 30, 2019.

BroadwayWorld was there for the big night and you can check out photos below!

Feldman - who is currently a high school junior at Lawrence Woodmere Academy in Woodmere, New York - takes over the role from Taylor Trensch, who plays his final performance on January 27, 2019 after a year in the title role. Original Broadway cast member Michael Lee Brown will continue his run as the 'Evan' alternate.

