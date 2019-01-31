West End COMPANY to Release Cast Album February 1

The digital download and streaming release of Company - 2018 London Cast Recording for, are available Friday, 1st February 2019.

Marianne Elliott directs Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's legendary musical comedy about life, love and marriage, with performances at the West End's Gielgud Theatre until 30th March 2019. The critically acclaimed hit musical of 2018 begins at Bobbie's (Rosalie Craig) 35th birthday party with all her friends wondering why she isn't married, why she can't find the right man and why she can't settle down and have a family. The multi-award-winning musical comedy includes Stephen Sondheim's iconic songs, Company, You Could Drive a Person Crazy, The Ladies Who Lunch, Side by Side and Being Alive.

Company is the winner of two Evening Standard Theatre Awards and two Critics Circle Awards. With a female lead, the show has been re-invented for a 21st century audience by Marianne Elliott, in close collaboration with Stephen Sondheim.

Marianne Elliott, said: 'I'm absolutely thrilled that we are able to share our production of Company with audiences with this brand-new cast recording. We had the absolute pleasure of having Stephen Sondheim in the studio making sure it is the very best it can be. As we near the end of our run in the West End, it is a joy to have this permanent record of a show that has meant so much to all of us.'

Rosalie Craig who plays Bobbie, added: "I am so thrilled that this wonderful and very special production of Company has been recorded for everyone to listen to for years to come - to be the first ever female Bobbie on stage and for that to be captured on a cast recording is a huge honour."

COMPANY - 2018 London Cast Recording was recorded at RAK Studios in London, November 2018, produced by world-renowned record producer Nigel Wright and conducted and co-produced by the award-winning Joel Fram.

Starring alongside Rosalie Craig is an all-star cast including, Patti LuPone as Joanne, Mel Giedroyc as Sarah, Jonathan Bailey as Jamie, George Blagden as PJ, Ashley Campbell as Peter, Richard Fleeshman as Andy, Alex Gaumond as Paul, Richard Henders as David, Ben Lewis as Larry, Daisy Maywood as Susan, Jennifer Saayeng as Jenny, Matthew Seadon-Young as Theo and Gavin Spokes as Harry.

"I wanted to record this album from the moment I heard about Marianne Elliott's vision for Bobbie's gender role change and very current narrative coming to life in this new production. There are so many favourite songs for Sondheim fans that take on new meaning and a wonderful freshness on this cast recording, and we're very proud to be releasing it for the world to enjoy," stated Kevin Gore, President of Arts Music for Warner Music Group.

COMPANY Track Listing

1. Overture

2. Company

3. The Little Things You Do Together

4. Sorry-Grateful

5. You Could Drive A Person Crazy

6. Have I Got A Guy For You

7. Someone Is Waiting

8. Another Hundred People

9. Getting Married Today

10. Marry Me A Little

11. Entr'acte

12. Side By Side By Side

13. Poor Baby

14. Tick Tock

15. Barcelona

16. Into Nightclub

17. The Ladies Who Lunch

18. Being Alive

19. Curtain Call Music

20. Exit Music

COMPANY - 2018 London Cast Recording is available across digital download and streaming accounts now. CD pre-orders will be available soon.



Winner of two Evening Standard Theatre Awards for Best Musical Performance and Best Director, and two Critics Circle Awards for Best Musical and Best Design, Company runs until March 30th at the Gielgud Theatre. You can buy tickets from £25 HERE.

