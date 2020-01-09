Wake Up With BWW 1/9: THE NANNY is Headed to the Stage, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

We'd like to wish a happy first performance to Emojiland, which begins off-Broadway tonight!

Young Frankenstein is headed to the small screen! ABC announced that the network will debut its latest live musical event this fall with "Young Frankenstein Live!" (working title), produced by the legendary director, writer, actor, comedian, producer and composer, Mel Brooks.

A musical adaptation of The Nanny is coming to the stage! The Nanny is being developed into a Broadway musical, as revealed by producers Brian Zeilinger and Scott Zeilinger. The musical will be based on the iconic Sony Pictures television series created by Peter Marc Jacobson and Fran Drescher.

Further casting has been announced for Next to Normal at the Kennedy Center! Joining the previously announced Rachel Bay Jones as Diana and Brandon Victor Dixon as Dan will be Maia Reficco as Natalie, Khamary Grant as Gabe, Ben Levi Ross as Henry, and Michael Park as Dr. Madden/Dr. Fine.

Read more about these and other top stories below!

1) A Live Musical Adaptation of Mel Brooks' YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN Set For Fall on ABC

ABC today announced that the network will debut its latest live musical event this fall with "Young Frankenstein Live!" (working title), produced by the legendary director, writer, actor, comedian, producer and composer, Mel Brooks. The announcement comes on the heels of the network's most recent hit musical spectacular, "The Wonderful World of Disney presents The Little Mermaid Live!," which marked the most-watched made-for-TV musical on any network in nearly four years and ranked as the week's No. 1 entertainment show.. (more...)

2) THE NANNY: A NEW MUSICAL is in Development with Fran Drescher, Peter Marc Jacobson, and Rachel Bloom at the Helm

The Nanny is being developed into a Broadway musical, producers Brian Zeilinger and Scott Zeilinger announced today, to be based on the iconic Sony Pictures television series created by Peter Marc Jacobson and Fran Drescher.. (more...)

3) Michael Park, Ben Levi Ross & More Join NEXT TO NORMAL at the Kennedy Center

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts announces the complete cast and creative team for the Broadway Center Stage production of the Pulitzer Prize winning musical, Next to Normal, starring Tony®, Emmy®, and Grammy Award® winner Rachel Bay Jones (Dear Evan Hansen, Pippin) as Diana with Tony® and Emmy® Award nominee Brandon Victor Dixon (Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert, Shuffle Along) as Dan.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

Emojiland begins performances off-Broadway today!

The production will run through Sunday, March 8, 2020 at The Duke on 42nd Street in New 42nd Street Studios (229 West 42nd Street, between 7th and 8th Avenues).

EMOJILAND's cast features Lesli Margherita (Matilda, Dames at Sea) as Princess, Josh Lamon (The Prom, Groundhog Day) as Prince, Ann Harada (Avenue Q, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella) as Pile of Poo, Emmy Winner & Grammy Nominee Felicia Boswell (NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar LIVE, Shuffle Along, Motown) as Police Officer, Tony Nominee Lucas Steele (Great Comet) as Skull, Natalie Weiss (Everyday Rapture, YouTube's "Breaking Down the Riffs") as Construction Worker, Max Crumm (Grease, Disaster) as Man In Business Suit Levitating, Jacob Dickey (Aladdin Broadway as Aladdin) as Smiling Face with Sunglasses, (aka "Sunny"), Dwelvan David (Finding Neverland & The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess Tours) as Guardsman, Heather Makalani (Aladdin) as Kissy Face, Tanisha Moore (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Tour) as Woman Dancing and Jordan Fife Hunt (A Chorus Line First Revival Tour) as Man Dancing, George Abud (The Band's Visit) as Nerd Face, and Emojiland Co-Writer Laura Schein as Smiling Face with Smiling Eyes (aka "Smize").

Set Your DVR...

Billy Porter will appear on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN, TODAY, GOOD MORNING AMERICA, and STRAHAN, SARA & KEKE

Rose Byrne will appear on TODAY and STRAHAN, SARA & KEKE

What we're watching: Irene Sankoff and David Hein Talk MY MOTHER'S LESBIAN JEWISH WICCAN WEDDING Reunion Concert in Toronto

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Irene Sankoff and David Hein, the team behind Come From Away, will hold a reunion concert for their first musical, MY MOTHER'S LESBIAN JEWISH WICCAN WEDDING, in Toronto.

Original cast members will be reassembled for this fundraising gala concert celebrating Canadian musicals by Canadian artists.

Hear Sankoff and Hein talk about the concert, as they reminisced and reunited with an original cast member, Lisa Horner!

Social Butterfly: Meet THE LION KING Tour's Zazu, Jürgen Hooper

We're heading to the Pridelands to get to know Jürgen Hooper, who is the newest Zazu in the North American tour of the smash hit musical The Lion King. Get a behind-the-scenes look at the Disney classic!

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!





