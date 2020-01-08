VIDEO: Irene Sankoff and David Hein Talk MY MOTHER'S LESBIAN JEWISH WICCAN WEDDING Reunion Concert in Toronto

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Irene Sankoff and David Hein, the team behind Come From Away, will hold a reunion concert for their first musical, MY MOTHER'S LESBIAN JEWISH WICCAN WEDDING, in Toronto.

Original cast members will be reassembled for this fundraising gala concert celebrating Canadian musicals by Canadian artists.

Hear Sankoff and Hein talk about the concert, as they reminisced and reunited with an original cast member, Lisa Horner, in the video below!

Inspired by the generosity displayed in Come From Away, Sankoff and Hein are using this night to give back to the community. Net proceeds will go to Planned Parenthood Toronto. As Hein says, "this musical tells the true story of my moms - and Planned Parenthood supports all types of families, so we're thrilled to have proceeds go to them for this night."

MY MOTHER'S LESBIAN JEWISH WICCAN WEDDING will star Rosemary Doyle, Jackie English, David Hein, Lisa Horner, Lori Nancy Kalamanski, Robert Kennedy, David Leyshon, Kyle Orzech. and Irene Sankoff.

Direction will be by Andrew Lamb. The musical director will be Bob Foster. John Gray will be the Stage Manager.

Featuring favourite songs like A Short History of Gay Marriage, the benefit concert of MY MOTHER'S LESBIAN JEWISH WICCAN WEDDING also includes new material and songs never heard before.

For tickets and more information, visit https://www.mirvish.com/shows/my-mother%E2%80%99s-lesbian-jewish-wiccan-wedding.

The show had its premiere at Toronto Fringe in July 2009, and then went on to play Toronto's Panasonic Theatre (now the CAA Theatre), where it was extended five times. It won "Best Musical" in 2013 at the New York Musical Theatre Festival (NYMF) in a production starring Liz Larsen and Ann Harada and went on to win many other "Best Musical" awards in productions across North America, many featuring Sankoff and Hein.

MY MOTHER'S LESBIAN JEWISH WICCAN WEDDING is a dual coming of age story. It's the musical memoir of a son whose mother has a major life change. After Saskatchewan residents Claire and Garth divorce, she is offered a new job in Ottawa, forcing her to leave her young son behind until she settles down in her new life. Little did she know of the seismic changes that would soon follow. She discovers her Judaism, and she falls in love with a woman who turns out to be a Wiccan.





