Photo Flash: Sneak Peak of EMOJILAND Scenic, Projection and Lighting Design

Arborhouse Productions & Visceral Entertainment today released a sneak peek of conceptual renderings for the new musical Emojiland by scenic designer David Goldstein and projection designers Lisa Renkel & POSSIBLE. The images vibrantly showcase the connection between the show's inherently technological setting and its advanced scenic, lighting, and projection design. Emojiland has allowed the production's design team to step outside the walls of traditional theatrical design to immerse the audience in the pixelated world within a smartphone.

Take a look at photos below!

Over the course of the past decade, improvements in video and projection technology have led to the growing use of these devices in modern theatrical scenic design. However, as one of the first full-fledged Off-Broadway musicals of the 20s, Emojiland's setting and story provide an unprecedented opportunity to explore the nexus of subject matter and boundary-pushing theatrical design. The pixelated jungle-gym set by David Goldstein will be fully activated by video screen and projection mapping technology, filled with original animated content by Lisa Renkel & POSSIBLE. Lighting Designer Jamie Roderick extends the digital world onto the actors themselves, employing advanced laser lighting technology in ways never-before-seen in musical theatre. Vanessa Leuck's costume & make-up designs combined with Bobbie Zlotnik's wigs will bring the emoji characters to life in electric, eye-popping hues, within the surround-sound aural environment of the inside of a phone, created by sound designer Ken Goodwin.



"Looking at a screen and living inside one are two very different things," says Emojiland co-creator Keith Harrison. "I could not be more excited for our cast and audiences to be transported into the digital world of Emojiland through the magic of cutting-edge technical design."

Lisa Renkel explains that "a cross between digital void and whimsey, Emojiland is a collective place of possibility. Abstracting the literal concept of technology allows us to enter the world of Emojis and focus on their stories. We will travel with our heroes under a black void sky to the chromatic aberrated edges of a vast tessellated landscape." Michael Figge of POSSIBLE adds that "Above all, Emojiland is a prismatic reflection of our world. Cloaked in bright color pops and dichroic patterns, their story remains a larger representation of our very human connections."



EMOJILAND's book, music, and lyrics are written by Keith Harrison & Laura Schein. The musical will be directed by Thomas Caruso (Southern Comfort, Matilda, Groundhog Day), with choreography by Kenny Ingram (The Lion King) and musical direction by Lena Gabrielle (Endangered!).



Scenic design is by David Goldstein, costume & make-up design is by Vanessa Leuck, lighting design is by Jamie Roderick, sound design is by Ken Goodwin, projection design is by Lisa Renkel & POSSIBLE, and hair & wig design is by Bobbie Pinz. Marjorie Ann Wood is the Production Stage Manager and Becky Abramowitz is the Assistant Stage Manager. The production is cast by Binder Casting (Chad Eric Murnane, CSA), Executive Produced & General Managed by Visceral Entertainment (Michael Chase Gosselin / Tim Sulka), and Production Managed by Tinc Productions. Social Media & Influencer Marketing is by YesBroadway (Sam Maher). Bell Arts Entertainment (Jacquelyn Bell) associate produces.



EMOJILAND's cast features Lesli Margherita (Matilda, Dames at Sea) as Princess, Josh Lamon (The Prom, Groundhog Day) as Prince, Ann Harada (Avenue Q, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella) as Pile of Poo, Emmy Winner & Grammy Nominee Felicia Boswell (NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar LIVE, Shuffle Along, Motown) as Police Officer, Tony Nominee Lucas Steele (Great Comet) as Skull, Natalie Weiss (Everyday Rapture, YouTube's "Breaking Down the Riffs") as Construction Worker, Max Crumm (Grease, Disaster) as Man In Business Suit Levitating, Jacob Dickey (Aladdin Broadway as Aladdin) as Smiling Face with Sunglasses, (aka "Sunny"), Dwelvan David (Finding Neverland & The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess Tours) as Guardsman, Heather Makalani (Aladdin) as Kissy Face, Tanisha Moore (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Tour) as Woman Dancing and Jordan Fife Hunt (A Chorus Line First Revival Tour) as Man Dancing, George Abud (The Band's Visit) as Nerd Face, and Emojiland Co-Writer Laura Schein as Smiling Face with Smiling Eyes (aka "Smize").



The production begins its Off-Broadway run Thursday, January 9, 2020, and will run through Sunday, March 8, 2020 at The Duke on 42nd Street in New 42nd Street Studios (229 West 42nd Street, between 7th and 8th Avenues). The production garnered 12 nominations and 5 wins at the 2018 NYMF Awards and was a 2018 Richard Rodgers Award Finalist.



Performances of Emojiland will be Tuesdays - Saturdays at 8pm, Saturdays & Sundays at 2pm, and Sundays at 7pm.



Tickets for Emojiland are available for purchase online at Dukeon42.org; by phone at 646-223-3010; or in person at The Duke on 42nd Street at 229 West 42nd Street (Tuesdays-Fridays 4-7 and Saturdays 12-6).



The running time is approximately 2 hours, including intermission.



Visit Emojiland.com for more info and updates.





