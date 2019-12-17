COME FROM AWAY Creators To Lead Benefit Concert Of First Musical In Toronto

Click Here for More Articles on COME FROM AWAY

In July 2009, in the backroom of a narrow shop, two young, first-time playwrights performed their first musical at the Toronto Fringe. The show had a quirky title that immediately got it attention. When the first audiences saw it, they knew they were witnessing something unique from writers who had a very promising future. The show became a Fringe sensation. Four months later, David Mirvish, the largest Canadian commercial theatre producer, presented a longer vision of the show at the 700-seat Panasonic Theatre (now the CAA Theatre), where it was extended five times.

The musical went on to win "Best Musical" in 2013 at the New York Musical Theatre Festival (NYMF) in a production starring Liz Larsen and Ann Harada and went on to win many other "Best Musical" awards in productions across North America, many featuring Sankoff and Hein.

MY MOTHER'S LESBIAN JEWISH WICCAN WEDDING is a dual coming of age story. It's the musical memoir of a son whose mother has a major life change. After Saskatchewan residents Claire and Garth divorce, she is offered a new job in Ottawa, forcing her to leave her young son behind until she settles down in her new life. Little did she know of the seismic changes that would soon follow. She discovers her Judaism, and she falls in love with a woman who turns out to be a Wiccan.

It's the sort of story that is too good to be fiction, as it examines the last few decades and the major societal shifts that happened. And ten years later, after the International success of Come From Away, Sankoff and Hein return to their first true story musical, in a one-night only concert, saying thank you to the community who first supported them as writers.

Filled with irresistible songs, warm humour and unusual characters and situations, MY MOTHER'S LESBIAN JEWISH WICCAN WEDDING is that rare musical that comes from left field yet finds its way into everyone's heart.

Original cast members of MY MOTHER'S LESBIAN JEWISH WICCAN WEDDING will be reassembled for this fundraising gala concert celebrating Canadian musicals by Canadian artists.

Inspired by the generosity displayed in Come From Away, they are using this night to give back to the community. Net proceeds will go to Planned Parenthood Toronto. As Hein says, "this musical tells the true story of my moms - and Planned Parenthood supports all types of families, so we're thrilled to have proceeds go to them for this night."

MY MOTHER'S LESBIAN JEWISH WICCAN WEDDING will star Rosemary Doyle, Jackie English, David Hein, Lisa Horner, Lori Nancy Kalamanski, Robert Kennedy, David Leyshon, Kyle Orzech. and Irene Sankoff.

Direction will be by Andrew Lamb. The musical director will be Bob Foster. John Gray will be the Stage Manager.

Featuring favourite songs like A Short History of Gay Marriage, the benefit concert of MY MOTHER'S LESBIAN JEWISH WICCAN WEDDING also includes new material and songs never heard before.





