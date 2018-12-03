Wake Up With BWW 12/3: THE CHER SHOW Opens, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news. Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) The Creators of HAMILTON Received Kennedy Center Honors

by Stephanie Wild

December 2, the creators of Hamilton, including writer and actor Lin-Manuel Miranda, director Thomas Kail, choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler, and music director Alex Lacamoire, receive a unique Kennedy Center Honors as 'trailblazing creators of a transformative work that defies category.'. (more...)

2) VIDEO: Alec Baldwin's Trump Sings 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' on Saturday Night Live

by Stage Tube

Last night's Saturday Night Live cold open brought the return of Alec Baldwin's Donald Trump. The sketch ends with Baldwin's Trump singing a hilarious rendition of Don't Cry For Me Argentina.. (more...)

3) VIDEO: Watch the All New Trailer For BBC's LES MISERABLES Series

by Stage Tube

BBC One has released the all new trailer for its upcoming Les Miserables series, coming soon to PBS.. (more...)

4) And the Tweets Go On: Our Favorite Tweets From The Pop Goddess, Cher!

by Jeffrey Vizcaino

In honor of The Cher Show's opening tonight, a show that traces the life and music of Cher herself, I thought I would look back at the best of her twitter legacy! I've picked some of my favorite Cher tweets that prove why she's not only a pop queen, but a twitter queen too!. (more...)

5) BWW TV: School Days- Broadway Stars Tell Us About Their Favorite High School Roles!

by BroadwayWorld TV

They might be big time, Tony-winning, ovation-getting, Broadway superstars now, but all actors started somewhere. Before they were treading the boards of Broadway, they starred in their high school productions just like everybody else. Which roles from their youths inspired them to take theatre to the next level? We're finding out!. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

-THE CHER SHOW officially opens tonight!

-Suzan-Lori Parks is honored with the 2018 Steinberg Distinguished Playwright Award tonight!

BWW Exclusive: COME FROM AWAY Cast Gets Merry and Bright for Carols For A Cure!

Check out more photos here!

What we're geeking out over: Michelle Obama visited AMERICAN SON!

What we're watching: Lin-Manuel Miranda Talks Bringing HAMILTON to Puerto Rico on CBS Sunday Morning

Social Butterfly: Kerry Butler Stars in Detergent Commercial in 1974

