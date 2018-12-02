Video Flashback: Kerry Butler Stars in Detergent Commercial in 1974

Many of our favorite Broadway stars have gotten their starts doing commercials, but it's rare that those appearances are still floating around the internet today. Kerry Butler was recently met with a surprise from a fan on Twitter, who uncovered a commercial she did in 1974!

Butler, as a small child, appeared in a Fab Detergent commercial, and the full clip can be watched below!

On Twitter, Butler said that she had never seen the commercial, although she remembered that she starred in it.

Oh my gosh it is me!!!!! How in the world did you find this? I knew I did this commercial and never saw it! https://t.co/nDagIYWWKL - Kerry Butler (@KerryButlerNyc) December 1, 2018

The star also shared the video to Instagram, where she joked "Apparently Rock of Ages was not the first time I stripped in public!!!"

Kerry Butler most recently received an Outer Critics Circle nomination for playing three roles in Mean Girls on Broadway. Other Broadway credits include: Xanadu (Tony and Drama League nominations for Best Actress); Penny in Hairspray (Clarence Derwent Award, Drama Desk and Outer Critics nominations); Belle in Beauty and the Beast (Dora nomination); Disaster!; Catch Me If You Can (Drama Desk nomination); Sherrie in Rock of Ages; Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors (Outer Critics nomination); Eponine in Les Miserable; Blood Brothers; and The Best Man. Off-Broadway: Batboy, The Call, and Clinton: The Musical. Television: "30 Rock," "The Mindy Project," "Rescue Me," "Law and Order," "Elementary," "The Mysteries of Laura," "White Collar," "Blue Bloods," "One Life to Live", "Gilmore Girls" and the film The Miseducation of Cameron Post. Her album "Faith Trust and Pixie Dust" is available on iTunes.

