BWW TV: School Days- Broadway Stars Tell Us About Their Favorite High School Roles!

They might be big time, Tony-winning, ovation-getting, Broadway superstars now, but all actors started somewhere. Before they were treading the boards of Broadway, they starred in their high school productions just like everybody else. Which roles from their youths inspired them to take theatre to the next level? We're finding out!

Watch below as we check in with Megan Hilty, Christopher Sieber, Nicolette Robinson, Danny Burstein, Josh Radnor, Beth Leavel and so many more to find out which high school role was their favorite.

