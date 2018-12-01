Photo: Michelle Obama, Rosie O'Donnell, and More Visit AMERICAN SON

Click Here for More Articles on AMERICAN SON

Last night, November 30, the new Broadway play American Son welcomed many special guests. Among those in attendance were Michelle Obama, Rosie O'Donnell, Sherie Rene Scott, President of ABC Studios Patrick Moran, and former president of ABC Entertainment Group Channing Dungey.

The play's director, Kenny Leon, posted with O'Donnell and Scott and posted the photo to Twitter.

O'Donnell took to Twitter to praise the performance, calling it a "gut wrenching important play."

saw AMERICAN SON last night - a gut wrenching important play - the whole cast was on point - go see ?@kerrywashington? command the stage #AMERICANson #Broadway pic.twitter.com/HU2mTPbfiB - ROSIE (@Rosie) December 1, 2018

A Florida police station in the middle of the night. Two parents searching for answers. AMERICAN SON is a gripping tale about who we are as a nation, and how we deal with family relationships, love, loss, and identity.

American Son is playing a limited engagement at the Booth Theatre on Broadway (222 West 45th Street).

American Son stars Steven Pasquale and Kerry Washington alongside Eugene Lee and Jeremy Jordan. Washington returns to Broadway in this new drama after making her debut in David Mamet's Race (2009) and starring, for seven acclaimed seasons, on the hit television ABC series "Scandal." Pasquale returns to Broadway following his starring roles in Junk (LCT) and Bridges of Madison County. On television Pasquale is known for his performances in "The People Vs. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story" and seven seasons on "Rescue Me."

Related Articles