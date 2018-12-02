VIDEO: Alec Baldwin's Trump Sings 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' on Saturday Night Live

Last night's Saturday Night Live cold open brought the return of Alec Baldwin's Donald Trump.

In the sketch, Donald Trump (Alec Baldwin) gets an update about the Robert Mueller probe from Rudy Giuliani (Kate McKinnon) and Michael Cohen (Ben Stiller), and he confronts Vladimir Putin (Beck Bennett) about his handshake with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia (Fred Armisen) at the G20 Summit in Argentina.

The sketch ends with Baldwin's Trump singing a hilarious rendition of Don't Cry For Me Argentina.

The chorus features Trump sharing his woes about how he "may have" done some bad things, and ends with the line, "I kept my promise...oops, no, I didn't..."

Watch the full sketch below!

Saturday Night Live (SNL) is an late-night live television variety show created by Lorne Michaels and developed by Dick Ebersol. The show premiered on NBC on October 11, 1975, under the original title NBC's Saturday Night. The show's comedy sketches, which parody contemporary culture and politics, are performed by a large and varying cast of repertory and newer cast members.

