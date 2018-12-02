VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Talks Bringing HAMILTON to Puerto Rico on CBS Sunday Morning

Lin-Manuel Miranda is gearing up to bring Hamilton to Puerto Rico, on top of his various other projects. He chatted with CBS Sunday Morning recently about what it's like to be bringing the show to his island, and what his goals are for the run.

"Our goal is to basically raise money for arts on the island, so that the arts can recover, as other sectors of Puerto Rican life recover," Miranda said. "And we'll have 10,000 $10 tickets on the island via lottery that we're just holding. Every Wednesday matinee is all $10."

Despite his busy schedule, Miranda is excited to get the ball rolling.

"It makes me very emotional to talk about," he said. "I knew if 'Hamilton' was gonna get to go to Puerto Rico in any way, shape, or form, I'd want to experience that in the first person. I'd be too nervous sitting out in the house!"

Watch the full feature below!

The Puerto Rico engagement of Hamilton will run January 8 - 27, 2019, at Teatro UPR, located at the heart of the University of Puerto Rico's main campus in San Juan. Miranda will reprise his role as Alexander Hamilton exclusively for the three week engagement in Puerto Rico.

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, music direction/orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton. The musical won eleven 2016 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Score, Book of a Musical, Direction of a Musical, Choreography and Orchestrations. Mr. Miranda received the Pulitzer Prize for Drama for Hamilton.

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War, and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B and Broadway, Hamilton is the story of America then, told by America now.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You