VIDEO: Watch the All New Trailer For BBC's LES MISERABLES Series

BBC One has released the all new trailer for its upcoming Les Miserables series, coming soon to PBS.

Get a first look at Dominic West (Jean Valjean), David Oyelowo (Javert), Lily Collins (Fantine), Olivia Colman (Madame Thénardier), Adeel Akhtar (Monsieur Thénardier), Josh O'Connor (Marius) and Ellie Bamber (Cosette) in action in the trailer below!

Andrew Davies' six-part drama adaptation of Victor Hugo's 19th century classic will delve deep into the many layers of Hugo's story, revelling in Jean Valjean and Javert's cat-and-mouse relationship, against the epic backdrop of France at a time of civil unrest. With striking intensity and contemporary resonance, Hugo's novel explores the struggles and triumphs of the underclass and the quest for a better life.

The six part television adaptation of the renowned book will vividly and faithfully bring to life the vibrant and engaging characters, the spectacular and authentic imagery and, above all, the incredible yet accessible story that was Hugo's lifework.

Les Misérables (6x60') is a Lookout Point/BBC Studios production for BBC One, co-produced with Masterpiece. Executive Producers will be Andrew Davies, Faith Penhale for Lookout Point, Bethan Jones for BBC Studios, Mona Qureshi for BBC One, Rebecca Eaton for Masterpiece, Dominic West and David Oyelowo. The series will be produced by Chris Carey and directed by Tom Shankland. The drama was commissioned by Charlotte Moore, Director of BBC Content. Delegate producer for Czar Film and TV is Eurydice Gysel. It will be globally distributed outside the US by BBC Studios. Filming took place in Belgium and Northern France.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You