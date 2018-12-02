And the Tweets Go On: Our Favorite Tweets From The Pop Goddess, Cher!

In honor of The Cher Show's opening tonight, a show that traces the life and music of Cher herself, I thought I would look back at the best of her twitter legacy! I've picked some of my favorite Cher tweets that prove why she's not only a pop queen, but a twitter queen too!

To begin, Cher cares about followers:

????'s,Lets have a moment

Of Calm,?,????????.Life Seems 2b,uncertain,Scary,Harsh

Unkind,It Doesn't Wrap Its arms Around us. Here's Virtual Hug &?? - Cher (@cher) July 16, 2016

And wants to make sure they care about themselves:

4GOT 1 THING...AS YOU GO THROUGH YOUR DAY/NITE...DONT 4GET...YOU ARE SPECIAL & UNIQUE...LIKE??'s,

EXACTLY AS YOU R.

LET HIGHER SELF SHINE???? - Cher (@cher) May 25, 2016

She's sometimes very self aware...

...And sometimes not:

Can anyone c me - Cher (@cher) September 15, 2012

But no matter what, she's always got a good sense of humor about herself:

IM NOT YELLING...

IM CHER?? - Cher (@cher) June 22, 2016

Whats going on with mycareer - Cher (@cher) August 18, 2012

OMG??????

STUDY SAYS

PPL WHO USE EMOJI

ALOT,ARE HAVING MORE SEX ??????

"AND" ARE YOUNGER????????

JUST SAY'N?? - Cher (@cher) February 24, 2015

She likes teasing her friends:

Wtf is mdna - Cher (@cher) July 13, 2012

I got a colonic.RT @lolyabitch @cher how did you celebrate Madonna's birthday? - Cher (@cher) August 21, 2012

She knows her followers need updates about her constantly:

Going to take Shower???? - Cher (@cher) August 15, 2018

Well ....Jet Lag is ????Me, but

I'm ????Back??

And The Winner is ????CHER?? - Cher (@cher) July 30, 2018

She's got a sweet spot for cats:

THIS IS CHÓ,WHICH MEANS DAWG,HE SELLS FISH......&

?? COSTUMES pic.twitter.com/lLXOPTlmht - Cher (@cher) March 10, 2018

And has a pair of her own, Mala & Zen:

Kittens sleeping next 2me,as I try & Save My Ass????

I Want Their Life..They don't Read Enquirer ,just Vanity Fair pic.twitter.com/5Z1fON3hXK - Cher (@cher) March 4, 2016

Zen watching tv??

He looks fat,but he fluffy pic.twitter.com/J1nyDLDAlh - Cher (@cher) May 23, 2016

She's not always the most tech savvy!

ipad freezing up! Maybe it's overwhelmed,because it Just realized A Fabulous DIVA Was touching it ! Can't really Blame it, "SNAP OUT OF IT" - Cher (@cher) March 7, 2013

And this video...well it speaks for itself!

ME YELLING AT PLULI & TELLING HER TO...JUST DO IT

PAULETTE???? pic.twitter.com/slrFpu2dw6 - Cher (@cher) June 22, 2018

But it wouldn't be a proper listing without spotlighting some of her best Twitter burns:

A man came up to me & said...



"Don't You Think You're TOO OLD To Be Running Around The Stage Like That,..Singing Rock n Roll"??

I Said

"I Don't Know,.. Why Don't you Ask Mick Jagger" - Cher (@cher) November 2, 2018

??DONT YOU GUYS HAVE A THESAURUS YOU CAN SHARE??You're boring as fk - Cher (@cher) November 10, 2016

@jermaniausa Please Excuse My Churlish,Rude,Loutish, Impolite,Uncivil,Uncouth,

Coarse,impertinent,ill Mannered,Insolent Demeanor, BUT,FUCK U - Cher (@cher) February 24, 2016

And of course, she's not afraid of making fun of a certain politician:

little Bo Peep She Lost Her Sheep,

& Doesnt Know Where 2 Find Them.

Little Bro Trump Has Doubled his Rump,& Doesn't know where 2 Hide it - Cher (@cher) April 20, 2017 So no matter what your opinion of Cher might be, there's no denying she's left her mark on the music industry, pop culture and...the internet!

The Cher Show is a new bio musical featuring a book by Rick Elice and direction by Jason Moore. It stars Stephanie J. Block, Teal Wicks, and Micaela Diamond in the role of the iconic singer and actress at various times in her life and career. They are joined by Jarrod Spector as Sonny Bono, Michael Berresse as Bob Mackie, Michael Campayno as Rob Camilletti, Matthew Hydzik as Gregg Allman, Emily Skinner as Georgia Holt, and Dee Roscioli as the Standby for Star and Lady.

The full company also features Marija Juliette Abney, Carleigh Bettiol, Taurean Everett, Michael Fatica, Ashley Blair Fitzgerald, Michael Graceffa, Blaine Alden Krauss, Sam Lips, Tiana Okoye, Amy Quanbeck, Angel Reda, Jennifer Rias, Michael Tacconi, Tory Trowbridge, Christopher Vo, Aléna Watters, Charlie Williams, and Ryan Worsing.

Superstars come and go. Cher is forever.

Related Articles