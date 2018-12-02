Follow BroadwayWorld on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Tumblr
And the Tweets Go On: Our Favorite Tweets From The Pop Goddess, Cher!
In honor of The Cher Show's opening tonight, a show that traces the life and music of Cher herself, I thought I would look back at the best of her twitter legacy! I've picked some of my favorite Cher tweets that prove why she's not only a pop queen, but a twitter queen too!
To begin, Cher cares about followers:
????'s,Lets have a moment- Cher (@cher) July 16, 2016
Of Calm,?,????????.Life Seems 2b,uncertain,Scary,Harsh
Unkind,It Doesn't Wrap Its arms Around us. Here's Virtual Hug &??
And wants to make sure they care about themselves:
4GOT 1 THING...AS YOU GO THROUGH YOUR DAY/NITE...DONT 4GET...YOU ARE SPECIAL & UNIQUE...LIKE??'s,- Cher (@cher) May 25, 2016
EXACTLY AS YOU R.
LET HIGHER SELF SHINE????
She's sometimes very self aware...
@cher hi- Cher (@cher) September 13, 2013
...And sometimes not:
Can anyone c me- Cher (@cher) September 15, 2012
But no matter what, she's always got a good sense of humor about herself:
IM NOT YELLING...- Cher (@cher) June 22, 2016
IM CHER??
Whats going on with mycareer- Cher (@cher) August 18, 2012
OMG??????- Cher (@cher) February 24, 2015
STUDY SAYS
PPL WHO USE EMOJI
ALOT,ARE HAVING MORE SEX ??????
"AND" ARE YOUNGER????????
JUST SAY'N??
She likes teasing her friends:
Wtf is mdna- Cher (@cher) July 13, 2012
I got a colonic.RT @lolyabitch @cher how did you celebrate Madonna's birthday?- Cher (@cher) August 21, 2012
She knows her followers need updates about her constantly:
Going to take Shower????- Cher (@cher) August 15, 2018
Well ....Jet Lag is ????Me, but- Cher (@cher) July 30, 2018
I'm ????Back??
And The Winner is ????CHER??
She's got a sweet spot for cats:
THIS IS CHÓ,WHICH MEANS DAWG,HE SELLS FISH......&- Cher (@cher) March 10, 2018
?? COSTUMES pic.twitter.com/lLXOPTlmht
And has a pair of her own, Mala & Zen:
Kittens sleeping next 2me,as I try & Save My Ass????- Cher (@cher) March 4, 2016
I Want Their Life..They don't Read Enquirer ,just Vanity Fair pic.twitter.com/5Z1fON3hXK
Zen watching tv??- Cher (@cher) May 23, 2016
He looks fat,but he fluffy pic.twitter.com/J1nyDLDAlh
She's not always the most tech savvy!
ipad freezing up! Maybe it's overwhelmed,because it Just realized A Fabulous DIVA Was touching it ! Can't really Blame it, "SNAP OUT OF IT"- Cher (@cher) March 7, 2013
@cher Damn... Forgot to crop- Cher (@cher) April 18, 2016
And this video...well it speaks for itself!
ME YELLING AT PLULI & TELLING HER TO...JUST DO IT- Cher (@cher) June 22, 2018
PAULETTE???? pic.twitter.com/slrFpu2dw6
But it wouldn't be a proper listing without spotlighting some of her best Twitter burns:
A man came up to me & said...- Cher (@cher) November 2, 2018
"Don't You Think You're TOO OLD To Be Running Around The Stage Like That,..Singing Rock n Roll"??
I Said
"I Don't Know,.. Why Don't you Ask Mick Jagger"
??DONT YOU GUYS HAVE A THESAURUS YOU CAN SHARE??You're boring as fk- Cher (@cher) November 10, 2016
@jermaniausa Please Excuse My Churlish,Rude,Loutish, Impolite,Uncivil,Uncouth,- Cher (@cher) February 24, 2016
Coarse,impertinent,ill Mannered,Insolent Demeanor, BUT,FUCK U
And of course, she's not afraid of making fun of a certain politician:
"THE BITCH IS WACK" pic.twitter.com/QhTUItgdVJ- Cher (@cher) September 18, 2018
little Bo Peep She Lost Her Sheep,- Cher (@cher) April 20, 2017
& Doesnt Know Where 2 Find Them.
Little Bro Trump Has Doubled his Rump,& Doesn't know where 2 Hide it
So no matter what your opinion of Cher might be, there's no denying she's left her mark on the music industry, pop culture and...the internet!
??Bye- Cher (@cher) October 9, 2013
The Cher Show is a new bio musical featuring a book by Rick Elice and direction by Jason Moore. It stars Stephanie J. Block, Teal Wicks, and Micaela Diamond in the role of the iconic singer and actress at various times in her life and career. They are joined by Jarrod Spector as Sonny Bono, Michael Berresse as Bob Mackie, Michael Campayno as Rob Camilletti, Matthew Hydzik as Gregg Allman, Emily Skinner as Georgia Holt, and Dee Roscioli as the Standby for Star and Lady.
The full company also features Marija Juliette Abney, Carleigh Bettiol, Taurean Everett, Michael Fatica, Ashley Blair Fitzgerald, Michael Graceffa, Blaine Alden Krauss, Sam Lips, Tiana Okoye, Amy Quanbeck, Angel Reda, Jennifer Rias, Michael Tacconi, Tory Trowbridge, Christopher Vo, Aléna Watters, Charlie Williams, and Ryan Worsing.
Superstars come and go. Cher is forever.