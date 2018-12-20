Wake Up With BWW 12/20: Emily Blunt Talks MARY POPPINS RETURNS, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! One day closer to Friday means one day closer to the weekend! And CHRISTMAS! We've got your daily dose of Broadway news to power you through to the holiday! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) Must Watch: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Emily Blunt, and James Corden Perform 22 Musicals in 12 Minutes

by Stage Tube

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Emily Blunt are gearing up for the premiere of their new film Mary Poppins Returns, which hits cinemas today, December 19! The pair stopped by The Late Late Show with James Corden last night, where they, along with Corden, took on the challenge of performing songs from 22 musicals in 12 minutes.. (more...)

2) BWW TV Exclusive: Watch Dove Cameron and Dave Thomas Brown Belt Out 'She's So High' from CLUELESS!

by BroadwayWorld TV

Below, check out an exclusive clip of 'She's So High,' featuring Cameron and Brown!. (more...)

3) Photo Flash: First Look at Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott, and Will Smith in the Live-Action ALADDIN!

by TV News Desk

Entertainment Weekly took to Twitter to share the cover of their latest issue, featuring the stars of 'Aladdin.' They tell fans to 'Get a shining, shimmering, splendid first look at the reimagined classic in our magical First Look issue.' See the tweet below!. (more...)

4) Christian Dante White to Take Over Role of Freddy in MY FAIR LADY

Christian Dante White will assume the role of Freddy Eynsford-Hill in Lerner & Loewe's MY FAIR LADY, directed by Bartlett Sher, beginning Tuesday, January 8 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater (150 West 65 Street). He succeeds Jordan Donica who originated the role in this award-winning production.. (more...)

5) THE PROM's Creator Invites Mike Pence to See The Show

by Stephanie Wild

According to NBC, the creators of The Prom are reaching out to Vice President Mike Pence to invite him to see the show.. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Patrick Page

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet:

-La MaMa presents THE SHELL-SHOCKED NUT, beginning tonight!

From December 20 to 23, La MaMa Experimental Theater in association the GOH Productions will present the fourth annual production of East Village Dance Project's The Shell-Shocked Nut, an alternative Nutcracker set in the East Village, featuring an intergenerational cast of dancers and musicians. The piece is recommended for family audiences.

BWW Exclusive: Talkin' Poppins- Emily Blunt Explains Why Every Day was a Jolly Holiday on the Set of MARY POPPINS RETURNS

Mary Poppins Returns is now is cinemas across the US!

Now, Mary herself, Emily Blunt, sits down with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to tell us all about what it was like taking on the iconic character, how she felt about working with Dick Van Dyke, and so much more!

Set Your DVR...

-Lin-Manuel Miranda will appear on LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers tonight!

What we're geeking out over: In Rehearsal with Ethan Hawke and Paul Dano in TRUE WEST

Check out more photos here!

Roundabout Theatre Company will soon present a new Broadway production of Sam Shepard's True West, directed by James Macdonald. The cast is hard at work in rehearsal, and new photos have recently been released of them in action!

What we're watching: Orfeh Brings Rodeo Drive to Good Morning New York!

Orfeh is currently bringing the house down eight shows a week at the Nederlander Theater as Kit DeLuca in the new smash hit musical Pretty Woman. She recently stopped by Good Morning New York to give us a taste of what you can expect in the show!

Social Butterfly: Broadway YouTuber Michael Korte is Back with Nine Female Vocalists Singing a THE LION KING Medley

YouTuber Michael Korte is back with 'Queens Sing King', an empowering medley of songs from Broadway's Lion King sung by 9 inspiring female voices. The video features vocalists Lisa Oduor-Noah, Trenyce, Jada Somiah , Shaylin, Jada Arnell, Jeniffer Criss, Bryce Charles, Lencia Kebede and Dottie.



