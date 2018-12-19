Christian Dante White to Take Over Role of Freddy in MY FAIR LADY

Christian Dante White will assume the role of Freddy Eynsford-Hill in Lerner & Loewe's My Fair Lady, directed by Bartlett Sher, beginning Tuesday, January 8 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater (150 West 65 Street). He succeeds Jordan Donica who originated the role in this award-winning production.

Mr. White joins a cast of 37 headed by Laura Benanti, Harry Hadden-Paton, Danny Burstein, Rosemary Harris, Allan Corduner, Linda Mugleston, and Clarke Thorell, with Cameron Adams, Shereen Ahmed, Mark Aldrich, Kerstin Anderson, Becca Ayers, Barbara Jo Bednarczuk, Heather Botts, Rebecca Eichenberger, SuEllen Estey, Christopher Faison, Steven Trumon Gray, Adam Grupper, Michael Halling, Joe Hart, Sasha Hutchings, Mary Claire King, Michael X. Martin, Justin Lee Miller, Rommel Pierre O'Choa, Keven Quillon, Joanna Rhinehart, Lance Roberts, Blair Ross, Brian Shepard, Samantha Sturm, Matt Wall, Michael Williams, Minami Yusui, and Lee Zarrett. Harry Hadden-Paton is appearing with the support of the Actors' Equity Association.

Christian Dante White's Broadway credits include the recent revival of Hello, Dolly!; Shuffle Along ...; The Book of Mormon; and The Scottsboro Boys (in which he also performed in its original off-Broadway production at the Vineyard Theatre, in Los Angeles at the Ahmanson Theatre, and in London's West End.) White appeared in the National tours of The Book of Mormon and Motown; and has been seen at City Center Encores! in Cotton Club Parade, Lost in the Stars, and The Wiz; with the Boston Pops in On the Town; and at St. Louis' MUNY in Jersey Boys and Hairspray. His television credits include NBC's "A. Mann's World."

MY FAIR LADY is performed Tuesday and Thursday evenings at 7pm and Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday evenings at 8pm, with matinees Wednesday and Saturday at 2pm and Sunday at 3pm. Kerstin Anderson plays the role of Eliza Doolittle at Tuesday evening performances. Tickets, priced from $97 to $187, are available at the Lincoln Center Theater box office, at telecharge.com, or by visitingwww.MyFairLadyBway.com. A limited number of tickets priced at $32 are available at every performance through LincTix, LCT's program for 21 to 35 year olds. For information and to enroll, visit LincTix.org. A limited number of tickets priced at $42 are also available through the digital lottery. For information and to enter, visit MyFairLadyLottery.com.

Lincoln Center Theater is producing Lerner & Loewe's My Fair Lady in association with Nederlander Presentations, Inc. The Jerome L. Greene Foundation is the Lead Sponsor of My Fair Lady.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You