VIDEO: Orfeh Brings Rodeo Drive to Good Morning New York!

A pretty fierce woman recently stopped by Good Morning New York to sing a special song from Pretty Woman! Watch below as Orfeh, who plays Kit in the new musical, belts out "Rodeo Drive!"

Orfeh was last on Broadway as Paulette in Legally Blonde: The Musical for which she was nominated for the Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards. Orfeh's other Broadway credits include Saturday Night Fever, The Gershwin's Fascinating Rhythm and Footloose. Off- Broadway credits include Love, Loss, and What I Wore, The Great American Trailer Park Musical and Love, Janis. Television and film work includes Sleeping with the Fishes (with Gina Rodgriguez), Across the Universe, "Film U," "Law & Order: Criminal Intent", "Sex and the City" and "Chappelle's Show." She has performed at Lincoln Center with her husband, Olivier Award winner and Tony nominee Andy Karl, and in numerous Broadway benefits including Hair for the Actors Fund (Grammy nomination). Her extensive recording career includes music with '90s top-40 group Or- N-More.

Pretty Woman: The Musical is playing to sold-out audiences at Broadway's Nederlander Theatre (208 West 41st Street), where it has shattered the box office record three times, and has been playing since July 20, 2018. Pretty Woman: The Musicalhas original music and lyrics by Grammy Award winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance, a book by Garry Marshall and the film's screenwriter J.F. Lawton, and direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You