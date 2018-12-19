VIDEO: Broadway YouTuber Michael Korte is Back with Nine Female Vocalists Singing a THE LION KING Medley

YouTuber Michael Korte is back with 'Queens Sing King', an empowering medley of songs from Broadway's Lion King sung by 9 inspiring female voices.

Watch the video in full below!

The video features vocalists Lisa Oduor-Noah, Trenyce, Jada Somiah , Shaylin, Jada Arnell, Jeniffer Criss, Bryce Charles, Lencia Kebede and Dottie.

The video, produced by Korte, was filmed by Baxter Stapleton and arranged by Bryson Camper.

Korte is known for his videos viral video #HAM4BEY & countless other viral videos.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You