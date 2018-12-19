Must Watch: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Emily Blunt, and James Corden Perform 22 Musicals in 12 Minutes

Dec. 19, 2018  

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Emily Blunt are gearing up for the premiere of their new film Mary Poppins Returns, which hits cinemas today, December 19!

The pair stopped by The Late Late Show with James Corden last night, where they, along with Corden, took on the challenge of performing songs from 22 musicals in 12 minutes.

Miranda, Blunt, and Corden performed from Cabaret to Chicago, Guys and Dolls to Hairspray, Les Miserables, Fiddler on the Roof, Into the Woods, and many, many more.

Watch the full segment below!

MARY POPPINS RETURNS is set in 1930s depression-era London (the time period of the original novels) and is drawn from the wealth of material in PL Travers' additional seven books. In the story, Michael (Ben Whishaw) and Jane (Emily Mortimer) are now grown up, with Michael, his three children and their housekeeper, Ellen (Julie Walters), living on Cherry Tree Lane. After Michael suffers a personal loss, the enigmatic nanny Mary Poppins (Emily Blunt) re-enters the lives of the Banks family, and, along with the optimistic street lamplighter Jack (Lin-Manuel Miranda), uses her unique magical skills to help the family rediscover the joy and wonder missing in their lives. Mary Poppins also introduces the children to a new assortment of colorful and whimsical characters, including her eccentric cousin, Topsy (Meryl Streep).

