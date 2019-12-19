Wake Up With BWW 12/19: CATS Film Reviews, RAGTIME Concert, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

The reviews are in for the CATS film! Read what all of the critics are saying in our review roundup below!

Ragtime is returning to the New York stage for a one-night-only benefit concert. The performance will be led by original cast members Audra McDonald and Brian Stokes Mitchell!

To Kill a Mockingbird is headed to the Garden! The hit Broadway play will hold a free performance for New York City students at Madison Square Garden, marking the first time a Broadway play has been performed at the venue.

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) Voting Open For The 2019 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide

Voting is NOW OPEN for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide, brought to you by TodayTix! The nominees are set, and now you can vote to make sure your favorite local theatres and performers are recognized!. (more...)

2) Audra McDonald and Brian Stokes Mitchell to Star In One-Night Only Benefit Concert of RAGTIME

The Actors Fund announced today that the music of the Tony Award-winning Ragtime will once again be heard on Broadway in a one-night only benefit concert on Monday, April 27, 2020, at the Minskoff Theatre (200 West 45th St.). This celebratory benefit concert will star original cast members, with six-time Tony Award-winner Audra McDonald ('Sarah') and two-time Tony Award-winner, Brian Stokes Mitchell ('Coalhouse Walker, Jr.') scheduled to appear. Further casting will be announced and tickets will go on sale at a later date. All proceeds from this one-night only benefit concert will support The Actors Fund.. (more...)

3) TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Will Hold Free Performance For Students at Madison Square Garden

New York City students will get to attend a free performance of To Kill A Mockingbird in 2020, staged at Madison Square Garden!. (more...)

4) VIDEO: Jennifer Hudson Performs 'Memory' From CATS on THE VOICE

by Stage Tube

During last night's live finale of The Voice on NBC, Jennifer Hudson took to the stage to perform 'Memory' from the movie Cats, which opens in theaters this Friday, December 20!. (more...)

5) LES MISERABLES Begins Performances Tonight at Newly Renovated Sondheim Theatre in London

Cameron Mackintosh's new version of Les Miserables begins performances tonight, December 18, at the newly renovated Sondheim Theatre in London.. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Cheryl Freeman

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet:

Jenn Colella and Caitlin Kinnunen lead site-specific reading of FUN HOME tonight!

Quintessence of Dust Theatre Company will host a one night only benefit reading of the Tony Award winning musical Fun Home. Tony Award nominees Jenn Colella (Come From Away) and Caitlin Kinnunen (The Prom) are set to play Alison and Medium Alison, respectively.

BWW Exclusive: Katharine McPhee Is Opening Up About Closing Up Shop in Broadway's WAITRESS

She has already taken on Broadway and the West End. Now Katharine McPhee is back to close up the diner for good! As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the stage and screen star will close out the Waitress's run, which concludes on January 5, after having played 33 previews and 1544 regular performances.

Reviews: CATS Hits The Big Screen - See What The Critics Are Saying!

Andrew Lloyd Webber's timeless classic, CATS, hits the big screen this week! Reviews are rolling in for the highly-anticipated adaptation - let's see what the critics are saying!

Oscar-winning director Tom Hooper (The King's Speech, Les Misérables, The Danish Girl) transforms Andrew Lloyd Webber's record-shattering stage musical into a breakthrough cinematic event.

Cats stars James Corden, Judi Dench, Jason Derulo, Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson, Ian McKellen, Taylor Swift, Rebel Wilson and introduces Royal Ballet principal dancer Francesca Hayward in her feature film debut.

Read the reviews here!

Set Your DVR...

Jonathan Pryce and Jennifer Hudson will appear on THE LATE SHOW WITH Stephen Colbert

John Lithgow will appear on LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers

Lea Michele will appear on WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE

Anna Kendrick will appear on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN

Jennifer Hudson will appear on THE Kelly Clarkson SHOW

LaChanze will appear on Tamron Hall

Jason Derulo will appear on GMA3: STRAHAN, SARA & KEKE

What we're watching: See the Cast of CATS Remix 'Memory' on THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON

The cast of Cats, including Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, Jason Derulo, James Corden and Francesca Hayward, join Jimmy and The Roots to perform a remix of "Memory" with instruments they found in an alley.

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Jake Gyllenhaal, who turns 39 today!

Gyllenhaal has been seen in many films, including Nocturnal Animals (BAFTA nom.), Nightcrawler (Golden Globe, BAFTA and SAG noms.), Brokeback Mountain (Academy Award nom. and BAFTA Award), Southpaw, Prisoners, Demolition, Enemy, Everest, End of Watch, Jarhead, Zodiac, Proof, The Good Girl, Moonlight Mile, Lovely and Amazing, October Sky, Source Code, Love & Other Drugs (Golden Globe nom.), Brothers and Donnie Darko.

He was seen recently on Broadway in Sea Wall/A Life. He also appeared in the revival of Sunday in the Park with George. He was previously seen in Constellations (Drama League Award nom.). Off-Broadway, Gyllenhaal was seen in Sunday in the Park With George, Encores! Little Shop of Horrors, If There Is I Haven't Found It Yet (Lucille Lortel and Drama League Award noms.). He appeared in the West End run of This Is Our Youth (Evening Standard Theatre Award).

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!





Related Articles