BWW TV: Katharine McPhee Is Opening Up About Closing Up Shop in Broadway's WAITRESS

She has already taken on Broadway and the West End. Now Katharine McPhee is back to close up the diner for good! As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the stage and screen star will close out the Waitress's run, which concludes on January 5, after having played 33 previews and 1544 regular performances.

"This show has been very special for me for a lot of reasons," says McPhee. "I always dreamt of making a Broadway debut, and I had the opportunity to do that in other shows, but this one felt special. My dad passed in the course of me coming back to complete the show. I got engaged during this show. I've been really reflective during the last few weeks about what the show means to me and what has happened to me in my life since I joined the show. The show as been a huge transition period in my life.

Since vaulting to fame on Season 5 of American Idol, McPhee become a successful recording artist, landing numerous songs and albums on Billboard's pop, jazz, holiday and adult-contemporary charts. Her latest album of timeless American standards "I Fall in Love Too Easily" was released by BMG in 2017.

She may have only made her Broadway debut last year, but Broadway audiences have known and loved McPhee since her breakout performance on NBC's Smash. "Smash was that first thing... I felt that I had worked so hard after Idol to get something that people paid attention to and cared about," she explains. "Even though those two years were short lived, it's nice that it has lived on."

Below, watch as McPhee talks even more with Richard Ridge about being Jenna in London, how she's loving married life, and so much more!





Related Articles