Review Roundup: CATS Hits The Big Screen - See What The Critics Are Saying!

Andrew Lloyd Webber's timeless classic, CATS, hits the big screen this week! Reviews are rolling in for the highly-anticipated adaptation - let's see what the critics are saying!

Oscar-winning director Tom Hooper (The King's Speech, Les Misérables, The Danish Girl) transforms Andrew Lloyd Webber's record-shattering stage musical into a breakthrough cinematic event.

Cats stars James Corden, Judi Dench, Jason Derulo, Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson, Ian McKellen, Taylor Swift, Rebel Wilson and introduces Royal Ballet principal dancer Francesca Hayward in her feature film debut.

Featuring Lloyd Webber's iconic music and a world-class cast of dancers under the guidance of Tony- winning choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton, In the Heights), the film reimagines the musical for a new generation with spectacular production design, state-of-the-art technology, and dance styles ranging from classical ballet to contemporary, hip-hop to jazz, street dance to tap.

Manohla Dargas, The New York Times: Transposing "Cats" to the screen was always going to be difficult, particularly once the decision was made to create a live-action version rather than an animated one. Traditional theater depends on the viewer's going along with a very delicate balance of reality and unreality that comes when viewers breathe the same air and share the same space as live actors; movies create a different reality effect or, if you insist, magic. Part of the pleasure of theater (if you're a partisan) is this human factor; but without the presence of hard-working troupers in fun fur in this "Cats," all that's left are canned images of fit-looking people meowing and raising their rumps high in the air.

Brian Lowry, CNN: "Cats" isn't quite the unmitigated disaster that some feared -- or perversely hoped -- but it's not good, delivering a mostly incoherent adaptation of the long-running musical. An eclectic roster of stars claw out a few meager moments, but as screen experiences go, this is a memory best forgotten.

Eric Kohn, Indiewire: Tom Hooper's 2019 adaptation of "Cats" unfolds as an absurd and frequently nonsensical array of light and color, with actors bathed in ill-conceived CGI fur against a similarly invented London backdrop. Fans of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Broadway blockbuster, and anyone familiar with the movie's viral trailer that stoked excitement and horror in equal measures, will know that sounds about right.

Leah Greenblatt, Entertainment Weekly: The aim is clearly dramatical-fanatical, allegorical, metaphorical, statistical, and mystical. But Oscar winner Tom Hooper (The King's Speech, The Danish Girl) doesn't so much direct the action as duly place Andrew Lloyd's Weber musical on camera. Even after 110 tumbling, tail-swishing, deeply psychedelic minutes, it's hard to know if you ever really knew anything - except that C is for Cats, C is for Crazy, and C is probably the grade this cinematic lunacy deserves, in the sense of making any sense at all. And yet that somewhere under the Jellicle moonlight, it is somehow, too, an A++. Grade: C+

Justin Chang, The Los Angeles Times: To return to Old Deuteronomy's words: Are these cats really very much like us? "Cats" insists that they are, and therein lies its problem - well, one of them. These felines are disturbingly humanoid creations, their celebrity faces adorned with cat ears and grafted onto matted, long-tailed bodies. They sing, dance, walk upright and sometimes wear jewelry and coats made of fur that is probably not their own. Curiously enough, for all this talk of digital fur technology, there appears to be no fur on the cats' actual digits, their unnervingly human fingers and toes. And just to round out this nightmarish anatomy lesson, Hooper often directs his actors to splay their legs and bare their flat, undifferentiated crotches for the camera, none more frequently than Dench's Old Neuteronomy herself.

David Rooney, The Hollywood Reporter: Director Tom Hooper has said in interviews that the extreme social-media response to the first images from his all-star big-screen treatment of the 1981 Andrew Lloyd Webber musical was helpful in modifying the look of the feline characters, particularly since the CG work was still incomplete at that time. But if you recoiled back then at the sight of British acting royalty with their faces stuck onto little furry bodies, or even just the jarring image of cats with human breasts, chances are you'll still be covering your eyes and peering in a profoundly disturbed state through the gaps between your fingers at the finished film. At least until boredom sets in.

Rafer Guzman, Newsday: "Cats," Tom Hooper's film version of the celebrated stage musical, creeps into theaters on little human feet this weekend. Featuring live dancers covered in digital fur from ankle to neck, "Cats" lies at the very bottom of the uncanny valley - a term borrowed from robotics that denotes the revulsion we feel when a creature is recognizably but not fully human. It's as good a description as any of this extravagant but unsettling musical.

Brian Truitt, USA Today: A bunch of well-known celebrities get turned into singing, scenery-chewing digital kitties in the utterly absurd yet oddly charming movie musical version of the Broadway hit. Director Tom Hooper brought a very earnest Oscar-nominated take on "Les Miserables" to the big screen, and with "Cats" (★★½ out of four; rated PG; in theaters nationwide Friday) he embraces the nonsensical, out-there nature of the original show while raising the spotlight of a supporting character who's now the eyes, ears and paws of the audience through one strange journey.

Richard Lawson, Vanity Fair: After seeing Hooper's film, I'm certainly left with more questions than answers. It's an existential quandary, this 110-minute journey into a computer graphic phantasmagoria, revolting and briefly alluring, a true grotesque that sings, in fits and starts, a faint siren song. It's by no means a good movie, and I left the premiere ready to toss an easy critical bomb at it and be done with rotten old 2019. But the more I sat with Cats, or with the, uh, memory of Cats, the more I realized how much I don't want to outright hate it. It's an ugly stray who smells bad and should not be invited into your home, certainly. And yet it is its own kind of living creature, worthy of at least some basic compassion.

Allen Johnson, San Francisco Chronicle: Interestingly, there was a movie with cats that did big box-office numbers this summer, and the ones in "The Lion King" looked real. Will families buy a movie about cats starring people in catsuits? The screening I attended was filled with families, and the younger kids seemed to dig it. I found "Cats" pretty bland, but it has its moments of catnip, and as a holiday movie option that anyone could see, it might be just the ticket.

Robert Abele, TheWrap: Tom Hooper's jarring fever dream of a spectacle is like something that escaped from Dr. Moreau's creature laboratory instead of a poet's and a composer's feline (uni)verse, an un-catty valley hybrid of physical and digital that unsettles and crashes way more often than it enchants.

