Wake Up With BWW 11/14: Mike Birbiglia's THE OLD MAN AND THE POOL Opens, and More!

Read reviews for the latest one-man show on Broadway, and more!

Nov. 14, 2022  

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news.

Today's top stories include reviews for Mike Birbiglia's The Old Man and the Pool, which opened on Broadway last night!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Today's Top Stories

Review Roundup: MIKE BIRBIGLIA: THE OLD MAN AND THE POOL Opens on Broadway!
by Review Roundups

Critics are weighing in on Mike Birbiglia's acclaimed new solo play The Old Man and The Pool, directed by Seth Barish, which opened on Broadway Sunday, November 13, 2022, at the Vivian Beaumont Theater at Lincoln Center.. (more...)

Who Has Worn the Most Hats on Broadway? Part 2
by Jennifer Ashley Tepper

Today's question is: Who has worn the most hats on Broadway- director, producer, writer, actor, etc.? Here are a few folks that could hold a record for the 'number of hats' they've worn on Broadway shows. Part one includes those who have worn four or five hats on Broadway shows and part two will include those who have held even more positions than that!. (more...)

Interviews: Audra McDonald, Bernadette Peters & More Look Back on THE GOOD FIGHT
by Michael Major

Throughout its six seasons, The Good Fight has featured an impressive lineup of Broadway talent, from regulars like Audra McDonald, Christine Baranski, and Sarah Steele, to guest stars like Bernadette Peters, Brenda Braxton, Danny Burstein, Alan Cumming, and more. Read what the stars had to say about the final episode of the series now!. (more...)

Photos: Jamie Lee Curtis, Sheryl Lee Ralph & Henry Winkler Attend 2022 Vulture Festival
by Blair Ingenthron

On Saturday, November 12th at the Hollywood Roosevelt, Vulture hosted its annual pop-culture extravaganza, Vulture Festival, for the ninth year in a row with a day full of an incredible array of actors in conversation, screenings, sing-alongs, and unique surprises that only Vulture can provide. Check out photos here.. (more...)

Actors' Equity Association Stands with the Academic Workers of the University of California
by Blair Ingenthron

Actors' Equity Association, the national labor union representing more than 51,000 professional actors and stage managers in live theatre, has announced its support for the 48,000 academic workers of the University of California currently fighting for an equitable UC.. (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!



