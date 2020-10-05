Wake Up With BWW 10/5: HOCUS POCUS Cast to Reunite, JINGLE JANGLE Trailer, and More!

Read all about today's top stories!

The cast of Hocus Pocus will reunite for Bette Midler's annual Hulaween celebration, held virtually this year. This year's event is called 'In Search of the Sanderson Sisters: A Hocus Pocus Hulaween Takeover.'.

An all new trailer has been released for the upcoming Christmas musical film, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey. The film is set to star Forest Whitaker, Keegan-Michael Key, Phylicia Rashad, and Anika Noni Rose.

1) AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' Star Armelia McQueen Dies at 68

BroadwayWorld is sad to report that actress Armelia McQueen has died at 68.. (more...)

2) Broadway Jukebox: 75 Practically Perfect Act 2 Openers!

Intermission is over and a whole 15 minutes has passed since the end of the first act. How best can a musical lure you back in? With a show-stopping Act 2 opener, of course!. (more...)

3) VIDEO: Rebecca Luker Urges People to Email Their Congressmen Regarding ALS Drugs

Rebecca Luker has made a video, posted to Kelli O'Hara's Instagram account, providing an update on her condition. Luker was diagnosed with ALS in November 2019.. (more...)

4) Theater Stories: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY, The Ghost of Impresario David Belasco & More About The Belasco Theatre

by Chloe Rabinowitz

This week's Theater Stories features The Belasco Theater! Learn about the legendary theater-maker David Belasco, the history of the theater's Broadway plays, the apartment built above the theater and more!. (more...)

5) The Cast of HOCUS POCUS Will Reunite For Bette Midler's Virtual HULAWEEN Celebration

Today's Call Sheet:

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here!

- Andy Karl and Orfeh's concert, as part of the Seth Concert Series, re-airs today at 3pm. Get your tickets here!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Wagner's Tristan und Isolde, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

What we're watching: Emily Skinner and Alice Ripley Sing 'You Learn to Live Without' From IF/THEN

On Monday, September 21st, Second Stage Theater's Virtual Benefit Celebration honored Trustee Angela Sun and Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Tom Kitt for their extraordinary work, commitment to Second Stage and remarkable impact on American theater.

Watch Alice Ripley and Emily Skinner's performance of "You Learn to Live Without" from If/Then below!

What we're watching: Watch the Trailer For JINGLE JANGLE: A CHRISTMAS JOURNEY, Starring Forest Whitaker, Phylicia Rashad, Anika Noni Rose, and More!

An all new trailer has been released for the upcoming Christmas musical film, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey.

The film is set to star Forest Whitaker, Keegan-Michael Key, Phylicia Rashad, and Anika Noni Rose.

Social Butterfly: Sir Patrick Stewart Concludes His #ASonnetADay Series With Sonnet 154

Sir Patrick Stewart has posted the final sonnet in his #ASonnetADay series, which has been going on since the start of the pandemic in March.

"Here's to everyone who has been so kindly watching and listening to these sonnets," he writes. "We never expected anything like this and we appreciate it enormously."

Sonnet 154. The final one. Here's to everyone who has been so kindly watching and listening to these sonnets. We never expected anything like this and we appreciate it enormously. Thank you! #ASonnetADay pic.twitter.com/K2l1UAa3a0 - Patrick Stewart (@SirPatStew) October 3, 2020

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Heather Headley, who turns 46 today!

Heather Headley made her Broadway debut as "Nala" in the original Broadway cast of The Lion King and went on to win Tony and Drama Desk Awards for her critically-acclaimed portrayal of the title role in Aida. She earned an Olivier Award nomination for her West End stage debut inThe Bodyguard and returned to Broadway most recently in the Tony-winning revival of The Color Purple. In "Broadway My Way," Headley presents an evening of beloved Broadway songs, as well as several personal selections, arranged specifically for her unmatched vocal talents.

As one of the most recognizable and celebrated voices on Broadway, Ms. Headley is also a Grammy-winning recording artist for her R&B/Gospel record Audience of One. She is Andrea Bocelli's first choice as a featured guest artist on his North American tour dates, where fans are routinely brought to their feet in rousing ovations after her solo pieces. Heather will bring these experiences, styles and influences into the arrangements for "Broadway My Way," making for a truly uplifting evening.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

