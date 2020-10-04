AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' Star Armelia McQueen Dies at 68

She made her Broadway debut in Ain't Misbehavin'

BroadwayWorld is sad to report that actress Armelia McQueen has died at 68. McQueen's acting career began when she was hired for a role in the production of Hot & Cold Heroes. She made her Broadway debut in Ain't Misbehavin' (alongside Charlayne Woodard, Ken Page and Nell Carter) for which she won the Theatre World Award.

She later appeared in multiple other shows including Harrigan 'n Hart, 5-6-7-8...Dance!, South Pacific and Cabin in the Sky along with appearances on the big and small screen in Sparkle, Quartet, Cotton Club, Radio Days, Action Jackson, No Holes Barred & Santa Barbara.

She appeared with the national touring companies of South Pacific, Jesus Christ Superstar and Hair.

In recent years, she was seen on All About the Andersons, Related, Hart of Dixie and

Brooklyn Nine-Nine. She also played Whoopi Goldberg's on screen sister when she starred in the film Ghost and was nominated for the Best Supporting Actress Cable Ace Award for her role as Red Queen on the Disney Channel series, Adventures in Wonderland. Her other credits include Bulworth, All About the Andersons, JAG and That's So Raven..

