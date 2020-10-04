VIDEO: Rebecca Luker Urges People to Email Their Congressmen Regarding ALS Drugs
Luker was diagnosed with ALS in November 2019.
Rebecca Luker has made a video, posted to Kelli O'Hara's Instagram account, providing an update on her condition. Luker was diagnosed with ALS in November 2019.
In the video, Luker urges people to email their congressmen regarding the drugs that people like herself, and so many others, desperately need.
To help, visit I AM ALS at https://iamals.org/action/ and follow the very simple prompt in the ACT section (HELP BUILD CONGRESSIONAL CHAMPIONS). This prompt will quickly and easily allow you to generate a letter to send to your congressmen, requesting help.
Watch Luker's video below.
Please help my friend @rebecca.luker and so many who need fast action. Visit I AM ALS https://iamals.org/action/ where the very simple prompt in the ACT section (HELP BUILD CONGRESSIONAL CHAMPIONS ) will quickly and easily allow you to generate a letter to help
A post shared by Kelli O'Hara (@kelliohara) on Oct 2, 2020 at 7:43pm PDT
