VIDEO: Emily Skinner and Alice Ripley Sing 'You Learn to Live Without' From IF/THEN

The performance was part of Second Stage Theater's Virtual Benefit Celebration on September 21.

On Monday, September 21st, Second Stage Theater's Virtual Benefit Celebration honored Trustee Angela Sun and Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Tom Kitt for their extraordinary work, commitment to Second Stage and remarkable impact on American theater.

Watch Alice Ripley and Emily Skinner's performance of "You Learn to Live Without" from If/Then below!

Directed by Jason Moore and hosted by Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Ashley Park , the benefit featured performances and appearances by Kate Baldwin, Heidi Blickenstaff, LaChanze, Cameron Crowe, Tony Goldwyn, Celia Rose Gooding, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Lauren Patten, Alice Ripley, Carole Rothman, Emily Skinner, Adrienne Warren and Bess Wohl. The evening celebrated Angela Sun's steadfast commitment as a member of the Second Stage Board for a decade and her avid support of the arts and education, and Tom Kitt's indelible impact on American musical theatre and Second Stage's deeply meaningful and revered collaboration with him on Superhero and the Pulitzer Prize-winning Next to Normal.

