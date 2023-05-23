WONDERLAND DREAMS, The World's Largest Painting Created By Alexa Meade, Extends Exhibition

Wonderland Dreams by Alexa Meade is has extended by popular demand through September 3, 2023. Located in the heart of New York City at 529 5th Ave and 44th St., the immersive art experience, Wonderland Dreams is hand-painted from floor-to-ceiling in a massive 26,000 sq. ft. venue, showcasing Meade's signature 3D painting style which makes the world appear to be a 2D picture on canvas.

Transported into a magical dreamscape, guests are enveloped by fantastical interconnected rooms – each its own masterful gallery – featuring dimension-bending art, blurring the lines between illusion and reality. Guests are provided with painted costumes and props, inviting them to become part of the art in this one-of-a-kind living exhibit.

Visitors become part of the art as they enter a whimsical world inspired by Alice's Adventures in Wonderland, the beloved classic tale by Lewis Carroll. Depth and scale dramatically shift from tiny houses to a larger-than-life Queen of Hearts Throne, and guests engage with interactive props from the Mad Hatter's tea party to giant playing cards, color changing mushrooms and secret rose gardens.

Wonderland Dreams also offers an interactive wine bar and café open to the general public, with themed small plates, baked goods, and custom mixed drinks.

Meade's solo exhibition Wonderland Dreams first opened in Beverly Hills on Rodeo Drive in 2018, and was attended by forty-thousand people over its five-week run. The current NYC home to Wonderland Dreams was formerly a Best Buy, and it took nearly 2,000 gallons of paint and two months to completely transform the multi-level venue into the dreamy immersive exhibit.

Known for her dynamic, living paintings on non-traditional canvases, Meade said, “I want everyone who comes into this exhibit to feel like a work of art themselves. I'm thrilled that this summer more people will have the chance to experience the magic of Wonderland Dreams.”

In conjunction with the extension, Wonderland Dreams has launched a partnership with Fever, the leading global live entertainment discovery platform.

"At Fever, we are committed to making culture and entertainment accessible for all, and we are thrilled to partner with Wonderland Dreams to share this experience with our community of users," says Mariano Otero, VP - Americas at Fever. “This exhibit has undoubtedly sparked the spirit of wonder and play in its visitors and through our partnership, we will be able to reach new waves of New Yorkers and visitors alike to enjoy the magic."

RAINBOW PRIDE IN WONDERLAND DREAMS

On Friday, June 23, there will be a Rainbow Pride celebration at Wonderland Dreams with surprise LGBTQIA+ celebrity guests for a live painting session. This is a special and rare opportunity to see Alexa Meade live at work as she paints the faces and clothes of her models, transforming them into living, breathing works of art.

Guests will also have the opportunity to get rainbows painted on their faces throughout Pride weekend beginning Friday, June 23 through Sunday, June 25.

EXHIBITION HOURS

Monday, Wednesday, Thursday: 12 p.m. to 7.30 p.m. (last entry 6 p.m.)

Tuesday: closed.

Friday: 12 p.m. to 8.30 p.m. (last entry 7 p.m.)

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 8.30 p.m. (last entry 7 p.m.)

Sunday: 10 a.m. to 7.30 p.m. (last entry 6 p.m.)

‍

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets to Wonderland Dreams are on-sale now at Click Here. Tickets range in price from $29.00 for children 3-12, $33.00 for students, veterans, military and seniors 65+, and $39.00 for adults. Children under 3 years old are free. Special off-peak tickets are available on selected dates from $19.00 for children and $25 for adults. Discounted passes are available for family, group and special events.

The Mad Hatter's Adventure package is available for families on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Monday, May 29.

There is also a painting studio open during all operating hours and whimsical merchandise items that can be painted on site.

ABOUT ALEXA MEADE

Artist and founder of Wonderland Dreams, Alexa Meade, paints on the human body and three-dimensional spaces, creating the illusion that our reality is a two-dimensional painting. As The New York Times describes Meade's artwork, “Think of it as a Van Gogh — that is, if one of his paintings were brought to life as a performative protest."

Meade's art has been exhibited around the world at the Grand Palais in Paris, the Saatchi Gallery in London, the United Nations in New York, Shibuya Crossing in Tokyo, and Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery in Washington, DC. Her artwork has also been exhibited in space, orbiting the Earth on the history-making SpaceX Inspiration4 mission.

She has created interactive installations at Coachella, Cannes Lions, and Art Basel. Meade is widely known for painting on the body of Ariana Grande for her iconic “God is a Woman” music video, which has 386 million views. Her solo show on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills was attended by forty-thousand people. With profound pop cultural relevance, Alexa's art has been upvoted to the #1 position on the Front Page of Reddit. She has been commissioned by Apple, BMW, and Sony. In response to the Covid-19 pandemic, Alexa teamed up with LEGO as a Master Builder for their “Rebuild the World” campaign.

Collaborating with spacetime researchers, Alexa was the first ever Artist-in-Residence at the Perimeter Institute for Theoretical Physics. She has also been Artist-in-Residence at Google, where she worked alongside the engineers advancing Light Field imaging technology.

Meade and her groundbreaking work have been honored with the "Disruptive Innovation Award" from the Tribeca Film Festival. Respected for her thought leadership and non-traditional career path, she has lectured at TED, Stanford, and Princeton. Meade accepted an invitation to the White House under President Obama. Google Arts & Culture selected Alexa as the face of their “Faces of Frida” campaign, celebrating the legacy of Frida Kahlo and the female artists who are carrying it forward today. InStyle has named Alexa among their "Badass Women."

ABOUT FEVER

Fever is the leading global live-entertainment discovery platform which has helped millions of people discover the best experiences in their cities since 2014. With a mission to democratize access to culture and entertainment in real life through its platform, Fever inspires users to enjoy unique local experiences and events, from immersive exhibitions, interactive theatrical experiences, and festivals to molecular cocktail pop-ups, while empowering creators with data and technology to create and expand experiences across the world.