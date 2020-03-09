WITHIN ELSEWHERE Gets Workshop at The International College Of Musical Theatre

Creators Joshua Betancourt (Concept & Book) and Trent Jeffords (Music & Lyrics) have teamed up again on an all new original musical titled Within Elsewhere.

Within Elsewhere follows the journey of 2 siblings as they cope and struggle with the tragic loss of their youngest brother through technology.

When life gets tough we have all wished we could be anywhere but where we are. We have all wished we could be "Elsewhere". But what if you could?

Explore a world where you can right all your wrongs and undo what has already been done. But be warned, running from your reality doesn't make it all go away.

Within Elsewhere will be featured in The International College of Musical Theatre (ICMT - New York) New Works Development program. Presenting a 15 minute sneak peak of Within Elsewhere on March 24th, 2020. Directed/Choreographed by Devanand Janki and Music Directed by Julianne B. Merrill.

For more information and to RSVP to the presentation contact WithinElsewhereMusical@gmail.com. For more information visit WithinElsewhere.com (Launching May 2020). For more information visit www.theicmt.com.





