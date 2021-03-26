WISH YOU WERE HERE, ASK ARIZONA, BILLIE WAS A BLACK WOMAN and More to be Released on Audible April 2021

Audible has announced the content they will be releasing in April 2021! Scripted titles include a celebration of legendary jazz singer Billie Holiday with Billie Was a Black Woman written and hosted by Rebecca Carroll; the comedy Hit Job starring Keke Palmer and Pete Davidson; a candid marriage memoir written and performed by Terry Crews and Rebecca King-Crews; and Russell Brand's compelling original REVELATION: Connecting with the Sacred in Everyday Life.

WISH YOU WERE HERE

Premieres April 1

Written by: Sanaz Toosi and Performed by: Nikki Massoud, Marjan Neshat, Nazanin Nour, Artemis Pebdani, and Roxanna Hope Radja

Nazanin (Marjan Neshat) and her friends are on the brink of adulthood. As they prepare for a wedding, outside their living room the Iranian Revolution simmers and threatens to alter the course of their lives. Set over the course of 14 years, Sanaz Toossi's timely world premiere play, directed by Gaye Taylor Upchurch, shines a light on the daring potential of friendship amid the relentless aftershocks of political upheaval. Wish You Were Here joins six other shows being made available exclusively on Audible via our unprecedented collaboration with the Williamstown Theatre Festival.

ASK ARIZONA

Premieres April 1

Written in collaboration with Highlights, performed by an ensemble cast

In collaboration with Highlights, the beloved children's magazine, Audible will produce a slate of Audible Original podcasts to engage, delight, and foster joyful learning in kids. In the second Audible Original from Highlights Magazine, Ask Arizona, plucky tween-ager Arizona offers advice to kids all over the world through her own advice podcast. Join Arizona, her friends Mareya and Ollie, her siblings Tex and Indi, and a whole cast of other characters to see what great advice Arizona will cook up next! Ask Arizona features 8 episodes running 20 minutes in length each. The first Audible Original podcast in the Highlights collaboration, Goofus and Gallant, premiered on March 4th, 2021.

BILLIE WAS A BLACK WOMAN

Premieres April 7

Written and Hosted by Rebecca Carroll

Notable guests include: Audra Day, Lee Daniels, Dr. Angela Davis, Laverne Cox, and Mariah Carey

A new Audible Original podcast refracting Black womanhood through the prism of the life of legendary jazz singer Billie Holiday - her stories, her music, and her complicated legacy. In each episode, the podcast's renowned creator, writer, and host Rebecca Carroll dives into different facets of Billie's life, exploring what it means to defy the narrow categorizations thrust upon Black artists, Black bodies, and Black womanhood today. The four episode exploration of Black womanhood through the life and lens of Billie Holiday will also feature an incredible array of Black creators and activists, including Andra Day and Lee Daniels the star and director of the new movie The United States vs. Billie Holiday, as well as Dr. Angela Davis, Laverne Cox, and Mariah Carey, among others. The series will launch on Audible and Amazon Music on Holiday's birthday, April 7, 2021.

Premieres April 8

Written and Hosted by Yo-Yo Ma

As part of Audible's ongoing Words + Music initiative, Grammy award-winning cellist Yo-Yo Ma reflects on his most formative life experiences in his Audible Original, Beginner's Mind, motivating others to live lives of creative purpose and to embrace culture's role in imagining and building a better world.

ROW

Premieres April 8

Written by: Daniel Goldstein and Performed by: Kerstin Anderson, John Ellison Conlee, Nehal Joshi, Tamika Lawrence, John McGinty, Grace McLean, Kathryn O'Rourke, Lance Roberts, Sean Stack, Sally Wilfert

Tori (Grace McLean) aims to be the first woman to row solo across the Atlantic. As a child, she raised her younger brother Lamar (John McGinty), defending him against discrimination and neighborhood bullies. Now, with nothing but her body and a hand-built boat, she squares off with her own tormentor: the ocean. Inspired by A Pearl in the Storm by Tori Murden McClure, this uplifting world premiere musical, directed by Tyne Rafaeli with a book by Daniel Goldstein and music and lyrics by Dawn Landes, interrogates and reveals the resilience, fear, and ambition inside one individual undeterred by the odds. Row joins six other shows being made available exclusively on Audible via our unprecedented collaboration with the Williamstown Theatre Festival.

STRONGER TOGETHER

Premieres April 15

Written and Performed by Terry Crews and Rebecca King-Crews

In an audio-only marriage memoir unlike any other, Stronger Together will share the story of why the couple's marriage failed, and what it took for them to put it back together again. In their own voices, Terry and Rebecca will reveal the turning points in their long-lasting union and expand on their oftentimes turbulent past including financial troubles, infidelity, addiction, miscarriage and abusive childhoods.

Billie Joe Armstrong: WELCOME TO MY PANIC

Premieres April 22

Written and Performed by Billie Joe Armstrong

Grammy Award winner Billie Joe Armstrong looks back on over thirty years with Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Green Day - from the early days of alternative rock, to platinum selling records, to Broadway. Via his decade-spanning catalogue, Armstrong contemplates both his own personal trajectory and Green Day's influence on rock and roll history.

HIT JOB

Premieres April 22

Created and co-written by: Eric Cunningham, co-written by Lauren Gurganous and Achilles Stamatelaky Performed by: Keke Palmer, Pete Davidson and ensemble cast

Audible Original and Broadway Video multi-cast production Hit Job, a high concept workplace comedy set in KillCo., one of the many private firms allowed by the government to kill the world's most evil people. The series follows Brynn Morris (Palmer), a normal young woman desperate for a job to help her ailing grandmother. She gets hired for a lowly administrative position at KillCo. with the motto: "Do Bad Things for Good Reasons," and unexpectedly gets swept up in a company-wide contest that forces her to question her morals.

Recently released titles also include:

STING: UPON REFLECTION - written and performed by Sting

REVELATION: CONNECTING WITH THE SACRED IN EVERYDAY LIFE - written and performed by Russell Brand

PARADISE BLUE - performed by a full cast including Blair Underwood, André Holland, Kristolyn Lloyd, Simone Missick and Keith Randolph Smith

BRACKISH WATERS - Performed by Christina Applegate

THE SOUND INSIDE - Written by Adam Rapp and Performed by Mary-Louise Parker and William Hochman

THE COLDEST CASE - Performed by Aaron Paul, Krysten Ritter and full cast

MAY YOU LIVE IN INTERESTING TIMES - Written and Performed by Laraine Newman