WILLY'S CANDY SPECTACULAR Musical Parody Will Feature a Scratch-and-Sniff Ticket

Willy's Candy Spectacular: A Musical Parody, will feature a special scratch-and-sniff ticket when it makes its premiere at this year's Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Not only will audiences SEE the show and HEAR the music… they will be able to SMELL the show, too!

Each person attending the show will be handed a free and magical scratch-and-sniff ticket. At appropriate moments throughout the show, the audience will be prompted to scratch and then sniff the ticket’s different numbered lollipop images. Will it be a treat or a trick? The scent of sweet, yummy chocolate or something horrifically unknown?

Producer/Writer Richard Kraft explains, “Since this production is a satire inspired by the notorious Willy Wonka rip-off event in Glasgow where promises of merriment and extravagance were woefully over-promised and under-delivered, we decided to strike that and reverse it by offering something fun, unexpected and scent-national."

Director/Writer Andy Fickman muses, “Going to as many musicals as I have, I have sniffed out some wondrous hits, and I’ve also been to some real stinkers! Which will this be? Only the nose knows.”

The show opens on August 9 and runs through August 26 at the Pleasance King Dome.