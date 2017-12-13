WILL & GRACE's Eric McCormack, Debra Messing Host GOLDEN GLOBES Anniversary Special on NBC

Dec. 13, 2017  

NBC airs THE GOLDEN GLOBES 75TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL tonight, Wednesday, December 13 (9-11 p.m. ET). WILL & GRACE stars Eric McCormack and Debra Messing host the star-studded two-hour special that will showcase the best moments spanning 75 years of the Golden Globes, featuring the biggest film and TV stars, red carpet highlights and fashion throughout the years.

The special will also feature new and exclusive interviews with Amy Adams, Jake Gyllenhaal, Christine Lahti, Nicole Kidman, Julia Roberts, Jacob Tremblay, Kate Winslet, Brad Goreski and more.

Celebrating the nonstop glamour, humor, heartfelt speeches and classic moments from Hollywood's party of the year, the "Golden Globes 75th Anniversary Special" will also include comedic highlights from past hosts and presenters and a countdown of the best Golden Globe Award-winning movies of all time, as selected by members of the HFPA.

(l-r) Eric McCormack and Debra Messing host the GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS 75th Anniversary Special (photos by: Trae Patton/NBC)

