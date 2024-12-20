WICKED Singalong Soundtrack Drops Ahead of Special Screenings

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Belt out your favorite Wicked tunes with the new sing-along edition of the soundtrack! This release includes all of the tracks from the film- beginning with No One Mourns the Wicked and concluding with the iconic Defying Gravity- all with the main vocals removed, giving listeners the chance to sing along.

The new release coincides with special sing-along screenings beginning on December 25, where audiences are also invited to sing along with the movie musical. The interactive screenings will feature on-screen lyrics and a special introduction from Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande. The sing-along screenings will be presented in standard format theaters, with most locations offering multiple showtimes on December 25.

Tickets for the Wicked sing-along screenings are on sale now. For more information about showtimes and tickets, visit here and check out the sing-along soundtrack below!

Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz, stars Erivo as Elphaba who is misunderstood because of her unusual green skin and has yet to discover her true power. Grande plays Glinda, a popular young woman, gilded by privilege and ambition, who has yet to discover her true heart.

The two meet as students at Shiz University in the fantastical Land of Oz and forge an unlikely but profound friendship. After encountering The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads, and their lives take very different paths.

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The first part was released on November 22, 2024, with Wicked: For Good hitting theaters on November 21, 2025.